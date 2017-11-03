Cool Equestrian, UK's Largest Stockist of Pikeur Clothing, Goes Global

Cool Equestrian, the largest stockist of Pikeur clothing, goes global

Cool Equestrian, the largest stockists of Pikeur clothing in the U.K., has invested heavily in technology, embracing globalisation. Allowing customers from around the world to purchase products from the website easily and quickly using pay pal and secure payment. Investing in the best logistics solutions, making sure the product get to the customer quickly and effectively by using worldwide logistics companies so nowhere is too far.

The website allows you to view any purchases that you might have in the currency of your country and even will locate you to identify if you will pay tax or not.

Sara Branch, the owner of Cool Equestrian, knows how important it is to make the website accessible for all clients. “We have been supplying globally for years, but this year we really wanted to up our game and make the pricing and the currency of our products seamless. We are always available to help in any way by just a click or a phone call away.”

Cool Equestrian prides itself on being one of the largest stockists of Pikeur clothing in the UK; with over 800 pairs of breeches handpicked for your needs and this summer’s collection already on the shelves they are a hard act to follow.

“We always try and have the latest and greatest products, and spend a lot of time viewing various collections for fit, price, style and design and of course functionality and durability," said Sara. "Whether it be the latest competition wear, sportswear or the premium collection – Cool Equestrian have it all – and at great prices!!”

If Pikeur wasn’t enough they also specialise in Kingsland, Eurostar and Anky.

Cool Equestrian is a premium stockist of Petrie boots and Sara is one of a select few measuring experts in the country, offering training to all her staff, ensuring the best fit and the latest and greatest designs from Petrie. Cool Equestrian also sells equipment for the horse including bridles from Passier and Schockemohle, and horse equipment for Eskadron.

Sara and her team are passionate about horses and have a wealth of experience; Sara herself competes at Advanced Level Dressage, so you can be assured that all the products have been tried and tested on her own horses before selling any of the products.

‘We want to offer the best possible service to our customers from around the world," Sara explained. "If I have tried the product then I know I can recommend exactly what is best for our customers and their horse. That’s why we stock such a large range of products."

For more information, visit www.coolequestrian.co.uk