DOD Freestyle System to be Implemented in 2018 at Show OC's Discretion

Judge at work at the 2017 European Dressage Championships in Gothenburg

Photo © Astrid Appels

FEI Dressage News

The FEI Dressage Committee has decided that CDI show organizing committees can decide at their own discretion to have the Degree of Diiffculty (DoD) freestyle system implemented at their events as of 2018.

The FEI stated the following today:

Following a successful introduction of the Degree of Difficulty (DoD) Freestyle system in the World Cup™ Dressage Western European League, the Dressage Technical Committee has suggested that in 2018, CDIs which include a Grand Prix Freestyle will be given the option to use the DoD Freestyle system, at the discretion of the Organising Committee (excluding Championships and Games).

Should an OC decide to use the DoD Freestyle system, this will have to be stated in the FEI approved schedule, in the relevant section.

Nationa federations are responsible to inform their OCs about this important update.

