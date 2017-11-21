2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Nuit d'Or

Nuit d'Or (by Negro x Sir Donnerhall I x Diamond Hit)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Today's auction horse in the spotlight is Nuit d'Or.

Name: Nuit d'Or

Breed: Hanoverian

Year of Birth: 2014

Sire: Negro

Dam Sire: Sir Donnerhall I

Gender: stallion

Height: XL (over 1.71 m)

Nuit d'Or star pupil, following the footsteps of his dam and his uncle.

This 3-year old, large framed stallion is by the Dutch sire Negro, the sire of Olympic champion Valegro. The dam is Special Diva OLD (by Sir Donnerhall x Diamond Hit), the German Young Horse Champion mare of 2014. This genetic makeup is impressively combined in Nuit d'Or.

Just when you think it cannot get any better, this 3-year old shows us superlative movements in abudance.

Nuit d'Or is an international calibre horse with unlimited potential.

