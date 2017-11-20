Equestricons Lagerfeld K, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Hopeful for Nadine Capellmann

Equestricons Lagerfeld K at the 2017 CDIO Compiegne

Photo © Astrid Appels

German Dressage News

German Grand Prix rider and 2002 World Champion Nadine Capellmann has acquired the 9-year old Hanoverian gelding Equestricons Lagerfeld K as her 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopeful.

The chestnut Equestricons Lagerfeld K (by Londontime out of Donna Pia (by Don Crusador)) is bred by Frank Guenger and was owned by Jochen Arl.

Under Spanish Olympic team reserve rider Borja Carrascosa, Lagerfeld K made his international show debut at small tour level at the 2017 CDI Saumur in April. The horse twice scored over seventy percent to place second and third. Carrascosa also competed the talented gelding at the 2017 CDIO Compiègne before Belgian junior rider Antonia Arl took over. She won the junior team test at the 2017 CDI Achleiten with 71.036% and went on to place third at the CDI Pompadour in June.

At the beginning of November Capellmann acquired the Farbenfroh lookalike as a potential Tokyo Olympic ride. The gelding moved to Wurselen on 10 November.

Lagerfeld K joins another one of Arl's sales horses at Capellmann's stable. In March 2017 the former German A-team rider purchased the 6-year old Westfalian gelding Waitoni (by Wynton x Weltmeyer x Donnerhall) from Arl.

The gelding was previously competed by Arl's American stable jockey Kya Anderson, who rode him to victory in several national classes at the 2017 Global Dressage Festival in Wellington. Right after the Florida season, Waitoni sold to Capellmann.

Nadine has put Waitoni in training with Borja Carrascosa who is preparing the horse for FEI level. At the 2017 CDN Ankum in October, the new duo won the M-level class with a whopping 79%.

Photos © Astrid Appels - Michael Rzepa - Alexander Brenninkmeijer

