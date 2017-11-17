2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: I Oetina
Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 2 December 2017 Addington Manor, UK. The auction horse in the spotlight is I Oetina, a 4-year-old mare by Desperado x Inspekteur x Uniform.
Lot 38: I Oetina (by Desperado x Inspekteur x Uniform)
I Oetina is a half-sister to Danique by Wynton, a IBOP & Elite graded mare who competed to Medium Level dressage & Tina by Olivi, a Keur, prok & ster graded mare.
Grandmother Bittina, a Keur & pref graded mare, is dam of Amz' Newton H by Houston; DR Medium level, Joyride by Variant; DR Novice level & Fattina by Variant (who is the dam of Atina by Jazz; DR Grand Prix).
I Oetina has competed herself in Young Horse Classes in Holland, winning on four occasions.
Click here to view all photos and videos
Timetable of Events
This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.
Friday 1st December at 7 Pm
- A presentation of the Auction Horses with Isobel Wessels
The presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com
Saturday 2nd December at 5 PM
- Auction commences
Viewings & Trial Rides
We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd December, prior to the auction.
All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.
Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.
For further information contact
- Sarah Johnson
- Tel: 0044 1568 619777
- Mobile: 0044 7900 784014
- Email: sarah.johnson@brightwells.com