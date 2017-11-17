2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: I Oetina

I Oetina (by Desperado x Inspekteur)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 2 December 2017 Addington Manor, UK. The auction horse in the spotlight is I Oetina, a 4-year-old mare by Desperado x Inspekteur x Uniform.

Lot 38: I Oetina (by Desperado x Inspekteur x Uniform)

I Oetina is a half-sister to Danique by Wynton, a IBOP & Elite graded mare who competed to Medium Level dressage & Tina by Olivi, a Keur, prok & ster graded mare.

Grandmother Bittina, a Keur & pref graded mare, is dam of Amz' Newton H by Houston; DR Medium level, Joyride by Variant; DR Novice level & Fattina by Variant (who is the dam of Atina by Jazz; DR Grand Prix).

I Oetina has competed herself in Young Horse Classes in Holland, winning on four occasions.

Timetable of Events

This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 1st December at 7 Pm

A presentation of the Auction Horses with Isobel Wessels

The presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com

Saturday 2nd December at 5 PM

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides

We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd December, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

