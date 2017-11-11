Westphalian Online Broodmare Auction from 17 to 21 November 2017

The first Westphalian Online Broodmare Auction begins 17 November 2017

Munster Auction News

It will not be long until the Westphalian studbook hosts its second online auction and the first online auction for broodmares ever. Thirteen well-bred and selected broodmares will be for sale online in the time between the 17 and 21. November 2017. All you have to do is to go online, choose a mare and place your bid.

The collection includes eight very well bred dressage mares as well as five show jumping mares with exquisite pedigrees. Amongst the auction candidates are participants of the mare elite show as well as mares with internationally successful offspring. All auction candidates will be online with a video and photo the day the online auction starts.

All mares are in foal to well-known sires as well as upcoming sires. Three candidates are in foal to last year’s reserve licensing stallion Zoom (by Zack x Don Schufro). Others are in foal to the well-known sires such as I’m Special de Muze, Karajan, Emilio, Cellestial, Dreamline, Caroly, Diamond Hit, Plot Blue, Franziskus and Champagner.

Interested buyers can easily bid on the broodmares from the comfort of their home. Instructions on how to bid will also be online on the day the auction starts. By now it is a well-established system that guarantees safety as well as functionality.

To view the trailer of the Online-Broodmareauction click here