Charlotte Jorst's Lorenzo Injured, Six Months Off

American Grand Prix rider Charlotte Jorst is dealing with a major set back. Her recently acquired Grand Prix horse Lorenzo has sustained an injury and will be at least six months off. The combination is yet to make their show debut.

Jorst acquired the 12-year old Bavarian bred gelding Lorenzo (by Lord Loxley x Rubin Royal) in May 2017. The Danish born millionaire recently disclosed in an interview that she negotiated on the 3 million euro asking price before she bought it.

The horse was owned by the Danish couple Kirsten and Jorn Elkjaer-Holm and ridden by Andreas Helgstrand's stable jockey, Spanish Severo Jurado Lopez. Jurado and Lorenzo finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after a stellar spring show season in Europe.

Charlotte had scheduled to make her show debut on Lorenzo at the 2017 CDN Del Mar Halloween Spooktacular on 7 - 8 October 2017 but the horse was scratched last minute, as Lorenzo had a reaction to a spider bite. At the end of October he was diagnosed with an injury that will sidetrack him for six months.

"I wish I could be gracious about it but to be honest I’m so disappointed and devastated," said Jorst. "But as I always say, if one door closes another one always opens. I’m going to look for the open door."

Fortunately, Charlotte has more irons in the fire: her number one Grand Prix horse Nintendo, a 14-year old Dutch warmblood stallion by Negro x Monaco. Her second GP ride, the 15-year old Danish bred Akeem Foldager, has only done a limited number of show this year. His last CDI was in March at the CDI San Juan Capistrano. Charlotte is also working on bringing the 8-year old Westfalian Ray Dance (by Rockwell x Van The Man) up to Grand Prix level.

