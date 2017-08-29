Smashing Collection Picked for 2017 Haras de Malleret Elite Private Sales Weekend

Haras de Malleret's Private Sales Weekend on 16 - 17 September 2017

2017 Haras de Malleret Elite Sales

Paul Schockemöhle and Haras de Malleret have hand-picked a smashing collection of stallion prospects and young sport horses for the first private sales weekend held at Haras de Malleret Le Pian Medoc near Bordeaux, France, on 16 - 17 September 2017.

The lot includes exquisitely bred dressage horses including offspring by Zonik, Danciano, Furstenball, Sandro Hit and Bretton Woods amongst others. The complete catalogue of dressage and show jumping horses is now online. Click here to see the collection

The collection include sport horse highlights such as:

Sir Romance, 3-year old stallion by Sir Donnerhall x Furst Romancier

Smashing stallion with a beautiful conformation, an elastic trot and a canter with much balance and an engaged hindleg. A horse with an exciting future! Video click here

Sir Rubinus, 5-Year-old gelding by sir donnerhall x Rubinstein

A special offer for the highest demands: Sir Rubinus is the direct half-brother of Don Davidoff, double German champion and Oldenburg Stallion Licensing. The dam line goes back to tradition 198 / Trudberta. Grand dam Toska produced the licensed stallion Magistrat (by Manstein) and Toga M (Oldenburg Elite Mare Champion). Video click here

Ijade de Malleret, 4-year old Dutch warmblood by Jazz x Galopin de la Font

This interestingly crossbred mare has a very good natural balance and capability to collect. She is a pleasure to work with with her great rideability and maturity. A great temperament also at shows, she has done her first competition and placed first. Video click here

Golden Romance, 2-year old stallion by Governor x Sir Donnerhall I

This stunning young stallion prospect is by the World Young Horse Championship silver medal winning Governor (by Totilas x Jazz) out of a Sir Donnerhall I dam.

Furst Kennedy, a 2-year old stallion by Fursten-Look x Don Kennedy

Gorgeous black stallion with a harmonious conformation, much suspension in his movement and three good basic gaits. A future star.

Click here to see the collection

To receive a personal invitation, please contact info@haras-malleret.fr or +33 (0)5 56 24 11 11

