Fantastic, High Quality Foal Collection Selected for 2017 Danish Warmblood Elite Foal Auction

The Danish warmblood society is proud to present a wide collection of fantastic, high quality foals with international pedigrees for the 2017 Danish Warmblood Elite Foal Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Vilhelmsborg, Denmark, on 26 August 2017. Secure your next super star for sport or breeding at this prestigious, well visited and highly acclaimed foal auction.

The foal collection for this elite auction includes a top lot of foals that have been hand-picked at Danish Warmblood foal inspections across the country. The selectors are ecstatic about the very high quality of these modern bred young athletes and diamonds in the rough.

This year's DVB Elite Foal Auction includes numerous top foals bred for show jumping and dressage.

Dedicated dressage riders and owners will be thrilled to find super foals in the collection such as Hesselhøj Dancing Donkey (by Hesselhøj Donkey Boy x Tailormade Lancelot), which is bred by the same breeder as Hesselhøj Donkey Boy, the bronze medal winner at the 2017 World Young horse Championships. Vestervangs Zlatan (by Zack x De Noir) is out of Verstervangs Regina, who became the 2015 Danish Mare of the Year. Other auction highlights are Terpling´s Ravena (by Revolution x Weltjunge), For Ronett (by For Romance x Blue Hors Romanov), Vianna (by Furstenball x Blue Hors Romanov), and Finesse Langholt (by Finest x Blue Hors Don Schufro) amongst many others!

The auction starts at 19h00 on 26 August 2017 in Vilhelmsborg. Visitors who cannot attend the auction, can bid over the phone. The auction will also be streamed live on www.clipmyhorse.com

For information on bidding and foals please contact Louise Ringsbo via lrb@varmblod.dk or call +45 61679493

The complete collection with photos and videos can be viewed online. Follow the auction also via Facebook.