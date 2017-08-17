Top Collection for Second Edition of the 2017 PS Online Foal Auction

Furstin Charisma (by Furst Jazz x Stedinger)

2017 PS Online Foal Auction

After the resounding success of the very first Paul Schockemöhle Online Foal Auction, the PS team has decided to host a second edition with another top collection of dressage and jumper foals, which will fulfil the dreams and requirements of any equestrian sport aficionado. Check out the collection of the 2017 PS Online foal auction at https://ps-online.auction.

The new PS Online Auction, which starts 17 August and ends on 27 August, has a selection of 25 top foals.

The group of hand picked foals includes colts and fillies from sought-after sires such as Balou du Rouet, Big Star, Cornet Obolensky, Presley Boy, Foundation, Vitalis and Vivaldi. They are out of the most successful dam lines and will certainly interest buyers from all around the globe.

Bid are accepted as of 17 August. Interested buyers can submit their bid on a top foal on this website. Maybe you will be the lucky owner of one of the exquisite upcoming talents?

PS Auction Dressage Highlights

Lot 1: Fürstin Charisma (by Fürst Jazz x Stedinger x Rubinstein)

dark bay filly - breeder: Harm Oncken

Fürst Jazz presented his first crop of foals in 2017 and convinced with their nobility, conformation and movement of highest quality. On the dam side, there are numerous performance horses in all generations. Oldbg. line 128/Kundi (by Seestern-Siegadler etc), from which descend the licensed stallions Goldwelt (USA) and Grantino (MEX), as well as the successful dressage horse Aloe/Ann Kathrin Bergmann.

Lot 5: Bordonno (by Bordeax x Sir Donnerhall x Weltmeyer)

chestnut colt - breeder: Torben Schulze

Elegant and opulent moving dressage performer, from the finest bloodline. Hanoverian line 145/Dahlie (by. Dionys xx-Lolar etc.), from which descend 13 licensed stallions, including Brandenburg (privately owned Han., AUT), Globus (SWE) and the Olympian Louis Heslegard/Gerda Lehmann (GRE), as well as the successful dressage horse Davinia 12/Christoph Koschel.

