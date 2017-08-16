2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Lyngbakgaard's Rock Me

Lyngbakgaard's Rock Me

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 19th August at Addington Manor, UK. This auction is held alongside the British Young Horse Show Jumping Championships. The auction horse in the spotlight is Lyngbakgaard's Rock Me, a 3-year-old gelding by Blue Hors Rockefeller x Blue Hors Don Schufro - Feinbrand

Lot 11 Lyngbakgaard’s Rock Me, a 3-year-old gelding by Blue Hors Rockefeller – Blue Hors Don Schufro - Feinbrand

Lyngbakgaard's Rock Me is a son of Blue Hors Rockefeller. The sire unfortunately had an accident at the age of 2.5 years which meant he has been unable to compete.

Rockefeller is the full brother of the Grand Prix licensed stallions; Rubin Royal, Blue Hors Romanov, Rubin Action & PSG/INTER 1 licensed stallion, Rumicello.

Rockefeller has the son, Rockson who was winner of the Danish Equestrian Federation's Championship for 4yos in 2015.

Lyngbakgaard’s Rock Me is a fine, upstanding stallion, who is sure to be a real contender in Young Horse Classes next year.

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 18th August at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

the presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com

Saturday 19th August at 5pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 18th & Saturday 19th August, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

