Photo Report: Relive the Magic of the 2017 CDI Fritzens

 
Tue, 07/11/2017 - 08:47
The Manfred and Hilde Swarovski Memorial Trophy handed out each year at the CDI Fritzens
Photo © Alessandra Sarti
2017 CDI Fritzens

Considered by many to be most uniquely located international dressage competition in the world, the CDI Fritzens is set in the Tyrolean Alps in Austria and every year achieves to put the world's best dressage riders on its roster. The 2017 edition of the Manfred & Hilde Swarovski Memorial Show sparkled as never before.

Show hosts Evelyn and Klaus Haim-Swarovski have an incredible eye for detail, which includes offering carrot goodie bags to the horses arriving at the show grounds. They are able to attract a sizeble group of non-horsey people to attend the event and experience the magic of horse sport. 

Year after year Fritzens is attended by some of the best riders, including the world's number one Isabell Werth who won the Grand Prix and Kur to Music on Don Johnson. The Grand Prix and Special were won by Irish Judy Reynolds on Vancouver K.

Check out a selection of photos that conveys the uniqueness of the CDI Fritzens

Photos © Alessandra Sarti www.photosarti.at

Related Link
Eurodressage Coverage of the 2017 CDI Fritzens

17_fritzens_arena_0_02
A pristine arena
17_fritzens_haim_0_02
Show host Evelyn Haim-Swarovski with her trainer Dorothee Schneider
17_fritzens_haim_0_01
Show host Klaus Haim with his daughter
17_fritzens_judges_0_01
The judges officiating in the Kur tour at the 2017 CDI Fritzens: Elisabeth Koffmahn, Christof Umbach, Isobel Wessels, Susan Hoevenaars, Katrina Wüst
17_fritzens_kasselmann_0_01
Bianca and Ullrich Kasselmann (far left and right) in Fritzens
17_fritzens_lutkemeier_0_01
Monica Theodorescu, Fabienne Lutkemeier, Gina Capellmann-Lutkemeier

