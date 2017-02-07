Werth and Don Johnson Dance in the Rain to 2017 CDI Fritzens Kur to Music Victory

Isabell Werth and Don Johnson at the 2017 CDI Fritzens

Photo © Max Schreiner

2017 CDI Fritzens

The number 1 in the world was unbeatable in the Grand Prix Freestyle on the last day of competition at the 2017 CDI Fritzens on 2 July 2017. Isabell Werth won the Kur with Don Johnson FRH with incredible 82.675 %. The best dressage rider in the world won the Manfred & Hilde Swarovski Challenge Trophy for being the show’s best athlete for the second time in a row.

In spite of rain, the stands around the arena at Schindlhof were crowded. Like on Saturday, more than 2,000 equestrian fans came to see Isabell Werth and it paid off. Werth and her current number three in the stable, the 16-year-old Hanoverian gelding Don Johnson FRH (ranked 8th in the World), showed their full potential in the freestyle.

With the highest degree of expression and quick response to the aids, Don Johnson danced to the sounds of the cult band Queen and scored an incredible 82.675%. The 6-time Olympian was the superior winner ahead of her German team colleague and first-time participant at Schindlhof, Fabienne Lütkemeier with D’Agostino FRH (77.825). American P.J. Rizvi and Breaking Dawn were third (74.6).

"It is really fun to ride Johnny. He now has the maturity and responsiveness that we can really test our limits. He will have a break now until the European Championships. I hope Weihegold and Emilio will do a similar good job in Aachen and during the European Championships," Isabell Werth said in the winner’s interview on ClipMyHorse.TV.

In the aftermath, she thanked hosts Evelyn and Klaus Haim-Swarovski: “Here the two make sure all four- and two-legged beings are offered optimal conditions – andthen there is still this family environment. I’ll be happy to come again!“

The best Austrian and the only one in the class, as Victoria Max-Theurer had withdrawn Della Cavalleria from the kur, was Renate Voglsang with Royal Happiness OLD, the horse of Tyrolean Stefanie Palm who is currently on maternity leave. The duo received a score of 71.3%, placing 7th in the final of the top 15.

Top Hat

Before Isabell Werth and the other athletes entered the arena for the Freestyle, the traditional hat competition was held. This time the participants also had to prove their weather resistance. The victory went to 15-year-old Theresa Gruber from Kolsassberg with a self-made alpine hat, ahead of Eva Frank (Absam) and Edith Albrecht (Vienna).

The competition Hat & Dog was won by three girls from Gnadenwald in blue dresses with the dogs Lara and Molly. The winners received honorary prizes sponsored by D. Swarovski KG, Swarovski Optik, Brennerei Rochelt GmbH and Bodega Norton. All participants received a sweet gift from Sacher Innsbruck.

Nail Biting Duel for Grand Prix Special

The duel over first place in the Grand Prix Special was a nail-biter. A difference of 0.706 % points decided the victory in the Grand Prix Special at Schindlhof. Vancouver K and Judy Reynolds (IRL) received 72.255M, closely followed by Victoria Max-Theurer on Blind Date, who scored 71.549%.

"It was a victory with drawbacks," Judy Reynolds said in perfect German in the winner’s interview with ClipMyHorse.TV presenter Kim Kreling, referring to the small mistakes (Vancouver K broke in canter twice) that had slipped into her performance. “It was his first Grand Prix Special since the Olympic Games in Rio. We’re missing a bit of routine. In winter we only presented our Freestyle in the Word Cup.“

Still, the 18th of the Olympics and fourth place getter at the 2017 World Cup Finals was able to win in Fritzens. “This is only my second victory at Schindlhof, although I’ve been here eight times. The competition is always very strong. Almost like in Aachen, our next show in three weeks. The European Championships soon take place and considering our current shape, we’d like to be in the top 10.“

Victoria Max-Theurer, in the Grand Prix still 3.2 percentage points behind the Irish athlete, was satisfied with her second place, “I am very proud of Blind Date. It is a great achievement to place behind the World Cup fourth, especially since it was only Blind Date’s fourth test after her long show break."

Her father Hans Max added that "the judges here were as strict as at the Olympics. Everything here is on a very high level. It is nice that Blind Date is back where she belongs."

With fifty days to go until the European Championships in Gothenburg (21–27 August) – Vici’s team colleague Astrid Neumeyer showed her international class with Rodriguez by placing seventh with 69.078%. Renate Voglsang and Fratello ranked 9th and thus placed within the top 10.

Photos © Dr. Alessandra Sarti

Winners List Manfred & Hildre Swarovski Memorial Trophy

1995 Bianca Kasselmann, GER

1996 Austrian Championships Dressage – no CDI

1997 Bianca Kasselmann, GER

1998 Christilot Boylen, CAN

1999 Markus Gribbe, GER

2000 Thorsten Dietz, GER

2001 Günther Seidel, USA

2002 Austrian Championships Dressage – no CDI

2003 Anja Plönzke, GER

2004 Rafael Soto Andrade, ESP

2005 Silvia Iklé, SUI

2006 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2007 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2008 no overall winner, Music Freestyle had to be cancelled due to bad weather

2009 Austrian Championships Dressage – no CDI

2010 Ulla Salzgeber, GER

2011 Carl Hester, GBR

2012 Carl Hester, GBR

2013 Valentina Truppa, ITA

2014 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2015 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2016 Isabell Werth, GER

The Manfred Swarovski Trophy is given to the most successful pair of the CDI4* Schindlhof (the percentages of the GP and GP Special respectively of the GP and GP Freestyle are added together). The winner is allowed to take home this valuable Swarovski crystal piece for a year. After winning three times the winner is allowed to keep the trophy for good. in 2014, Austria’s 13-time state champion Victoria Max-Theurer achieved this.

