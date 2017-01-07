Highlights in the Dressage Arena at the 2017 CDI Verden International

The main young horse and breed show arena at the Verden International

2017 CDI Verden

Some call it "Little Aachen" and some say there is hardly any other competition that provides that much distraction for riders, horses and visitors. “Verden International – Equestrian sport with atmosphere” will be another highlight in the tournament schedule on 1 - 6 August 2017. Top riders from all over the world will participate and demonstrate all their skills.

One of the many attractions are the different dressage competitions, featuring the whole range of training levels. Verden is known worldwide for providing top competitions for all age groups on the gorgeous outdoor grounds. From young horse development classes to the premiere league of dressage, Grand Prix. The riding horse championships will be in the focus, just as the qualifiers for the Federal Championships of five- and six-year-old horses, the qualifier for the Piaff Challenge Cup and Grand Prix de Dressage.

Riding instructor Hubertus Schmidt and Imperio, Isabell Werth and Don Johnson FRH, Steffen Peters with Legolas and Nadine Capellmann with Girasol went on laps of honour in the Grand Prix. Accompanying young and talented dressage horses on their way to successful future careers – this is the Verden motto. And this is how the career of Real Dancer FRH started as well. He competed at the Hanoverian Riding Horse Championships for three- and four-year-old horses where he was successfully placed in the final. He represented the German colours at the World Breeding Dressage Championships for Young Horses at the age of five and returned to Verden as Grand Prix-star in 2015.

"Verden is that popular with the riders because of the appropriate selection of competitions for horses of all age-groups," praises Jonny Hilberath. "And the atmosphere is fantastic. I love to visit Verden as a trainer. The conditions for top sport are always excellent!" adds the dressage discipline trainer.

The Herwart von der Decken-Show, the „shop window of breeding“, heralds the exciting competitions. This special mare show features Hanover’s most gorgeous brood mares. There are always exceptional mares that produce several outstanding offspring when being bred to different stallions. Their progeny shine at international competitions or pass on their genetic qualities. Famm, Luna, April Sun, Cecile, Wanda, Sammy Joe, Ria Grande and La Belle are the names of title winners that gave birth to top sports horses such as World Cup winner Shutterfly, Olympic champion Salinero, the full brothers Satisfaction I and II, shooting star Embassy II or Damsey FRH.

Breeding and sport is of great importance in Verden. While the sport horses compete for the judges’ favour in the competition arenas, the futurity stars show up for their first major public presentation at the foal auction. Successful sport horses and well-known stallions have already been discovered at one of the Verden foal auctions. For example Quasar de Charry (by Quaterback/Wolkentanz). He was presented at the Foal Auction in 2008 and started an international career as breeding and sport stallion.

But the Verden event offers not only sport at the highest level, but also lifestyle attractions. The marvellous exhibition grounds provide a huge range of offers, from riding fashion to joy of living, and invite the visitors to stroll around and take a break. Become part of Verden International and experience the fascination of equestrian sport, the incomparable Verden atmosphere and the Verden Country Days.

Further information: www.verden-turnier.de