2017 Mount St. John Open Day Featuring Dujardin, Faurie, Wessels, Hamoen and Top Horses and Foals

Jill and Emma Jane Blundell welcome you at the 2017 Mount St. John Open Day on 17 June 2017

2017 Mount St. John Open Day

Great Britain's leading dressage breeding farm Mount St. John in Felixkirk is hosting its annual Open Day on 17 June 2017. The event is promising to be an exciting one with Charlotte Dujardin, Arie Hamoen, Isobel Wessels, and Emile Faurie as guest speakers. Mount St. John will show case its top quality competition horses alongside highlights from their breeding programme with a selection of this year's crop of exquisitely bred foals.

The Open Day starts at 12h000 and lasts till 16h000. The afternoon will feature some of MSJ's 2017 foals, alongside their ridden dams and some of their key broodmares. Arie Hamoen, PAVO Cup judge and former senior judge on the KWPN stallion licensing committee of 10 years, will be discussing what to look for in a dressage broodmare and foal and the importance of damlines.

MSJ will show a number of its riding mares in training from 4-years old to Grand Prix which will include ridden presentations from double Olympic and World Champion Charlotte Dujardin OBE, GB Team rider Emile Faurie, and MSJ stable riders Lucinda Elliott and Jayden Brown.

Dujardin will be presenting her three Mount St. John owned super stars under saddle: the small tour horses Freestyle and Kom Fairytale and the youngster VIP. The latter two both produced colts by embryotransfer this year of which Fairytale's to Finnish Grand Prix team rider Stella Hagelstam. These colts will be presented as well.

Isobel Wessels, an international 5* judge who will be officiating at the 2017 European Dressage Championships and an international Grand Prix rider in her own right, will give commentary on what makes a world class young dressage horse and what is needed for the highest level of international Grand Prix later on.

The Open day will finish with the opening of the 2015 completed competition barn to all visitors.

Guests already booked to visit come from USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India as well as Europe. The MSJ Open Day will be the location for networking amongst breeders and dressage enthusiasts.

Spectators are welcomed at this educational open day. Please register in advance for tickets.

Note: Arrivals from 11.15 & off site by 5pm latest. Please car share where possible to facilitate car parking. A refreshments van will be on site throughout for cash payment only.

Location

Mount St. John

Felikirk, Thirsk

Great Britain

For more information, visit www.mountstjohnequestrian.co.uk or MSJ's Open Day Facebook page