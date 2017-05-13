Simply the Best at the 2017 Summer Mixed Sales in Vechta

Faszinato (by Feinrich x Don Primero) up for auction in the 2017 Summer Mixed Sales in Vechta

Oldenburg Auctions in Vechta

You will find the Crème de la Crème of this year’s foal crop waiting for you at the 2017 Summer Mixed Sales held at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta on Saturday 3 June 2017. Star sires such as Diamond Hit, Bordeaux, Bonds, For Romance I OLD and Vitalis and mares from excellent mare lines will be presenting their offspring in Vechta’s auction ring. Don’t miss these highlights from the new foal crop!

Also at the Summer Mixed Sales are a number of brilliant and highly promising Oldenburg dressage horses that can be immediately sent to shows.

Only the best of their year are presented in Vechta. These Oldenburg foals with the finest pedigrees for dressage already reveal their special talent. Don’t miss the opportunity to see these ultra-modern future stars and secure your favorites in Vechta!

Charming Dancers



The exclusive collection starts with Cat. No. 1 Faszinato (by Feinrich - Don Primero - Rohdiamant). This awesome stallion prospect comes from the famous Duellmodell mare line. Other examples from this line are the stallions Donnerschwee (by Donnerhall), Fugato (by Foundation), Simply Virtual (by Sir Donnerhall I) and Rodomo (by Ramino).

Feinrich’s sire, Fürst Heinrich, took the World Champion title in the class for five-year old dressage horses and his dam is also the dam of the licensed stallions For Romance I OLD and II and the National Champion Mare, Fasine OLD.

Like Father Like Son



Cat. No. 21 Vitalian (by Vitalis - Sir Donnerhall I - Sion) is a son of the Nürnberg Burg Pokal winner Vitalis (by Vivaldi), ridden by Isabel Freese. Vitalis is a stallion everyone is presently talking about because of his brilliantly spectacular performances und countless victories in international dressage rings. Last year, at the World Championships for young dressage horses, the multi-champion won the Intermediaire I and was also awarded the “Stallion of the Year” title. His son Vitalian has been blessed with everything he needs to follow in the footsteps of his outstanding sire.

Pure Elegance



The name is the game: Cat. No. 4 Frisio Dancer (by For Dance - Stedinger - Concetto) is a real eye-catcher who will win the hearts of all dressage fans because of his extravagant demeanor. His dam Seepferdchen, who paraded in the Brillantring at the Elite Broodmare Show in Rastede, also sent a top colt to the auction in 2014 named Grey Falcon (by Grey Flanell) who sold to customers from Moscow. The dam line of this elegant stallion prospect is also the origin of the stallions Landjonker, Baltimore, Avelynnus, Vital and Fahrenheit, the latter of which wins ribbons in fourth level dressage.

Lovely Dressage Partner



The Summer Mixed Sales collection includes not only top foals but also a collection of first class dressage horses. Many of the dressage horses have already won their first ribbons in youngster competitions. Interesting bloodlines and the best possible traits for riding are excellent indicators that the future of these talented Oldenburgs in sport will be successful.

Click here to go directly to the 62nd Summer Mixed Sales collection.

Here you can take a look at a trailer of our Elite Foals or discover the dressage horses in the Summer Mixed Sales.

You can order a printed catalogue from the Auction Office Vechta.

It is also possible to purchase your favorites by phone. Please get in touch with one of the Oldenburg Auction Office employees named below.

Consulting and customer service:



Dressage horses:

Thomas Rhinow: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 15 or rhinow.thomas@oldenburger-pferde.com

Daniel Pophanken: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 895 or pophanken.daniel@oldenburger-pferde.com

Show jumpers:



Fabian Kühl: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 51 or kuehl.fabian@oldenburger-pferde.com

Information and catalogue orders via the Auction Office Vechta:

Elisabeth Gerberding: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 12 or gerberding.elisabeth@oldenburger-pferde.com

Heike Arends: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 31 or arends.heike@oldenburger-pferde.com

Venue:

