Laura Reija Helps Riders World Wide with her LRD Dressage Training Program

Spanish Grand Prix rider Laura Reija is expanding her business as a professional dressage rider with her new project, the LRD Dressage Training Program, an online dressage educational program which aims to provide support, personal advice and training tips for dressage riders world wide and in particular for amateurs and youngsters.

The 26-year old Laura Reija is originally from Madrid, Spain, and was initially coached by Spanish Olympic medallist Juan Antonio Jiménez. She has further received training from renowned Dutch and German trainers such as Coby van Baalen, Marlies van Baalen, Jan Bemelmans, Jan Nivelle and Ralph-Michael Rash. Since 2012 she has been training with former Dutch team rider Sander Marijnissen.

Reija is one of Spain's most successful youth riders who has made a smooth transition to Grand Prix level in 2013. She has garnered eight gold and three silver medals at the Spanish Dressage Championships between 2004 and 2015. She has participated in no less than six European Junior and Young Riders Championships and as an Under 25 Grand Prix rider she competed at the 2013 and 2014 CDIO Aachen. She was long-listed for the Spanish team for the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Caen and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Developing and expanding her business as a professional dressage rider, Laura has founded "LRD Dressage Training Online" because she wants to give dressage riders who live in remote areas access to top level coaching and support.

"I came up with this idea because in certain regions in Spain, my home country, as well as in many other countries it's really difficult to find good trainers with international experience at a higher level," said Laura. "That's why I came up with a simple system through which riders from all corners in the world can get contact us for advice and personal training plan: all this for an affordable price. They just have to send videos of themselves in training sessions and/or competitions, tell us about their horses and themselves and we do the rest!"

Reija's LRD Dressage Training Online differs from numerous other online dressage training systems in its one-on-one contact with the client, in addition to providing support from other established and well known dressage professionals that collaborate with the Spanish Grand Prix rider.

"I will be in charge of the dressage training plan, but many other professionals from different fields will collaborate in this project, giving their opinion and advice too," said Laura. "I have already arranged a collaboration with veterinarians, physiotherapists, dentists, natural horsemanship specialists, nutritionists, professional grooms, breeders, kür composers, saddle makers, farriers and even international dressage judges!"

Laura firmly believes in the total package, and not just the riding lessons. A successful dressage rider knows all about good horsemanship and health care.

"Good dressage is not only good training, everything around it must be good enough," she said "If we learn more about how to take proper care of our horses we will improve our performance and we will keep our horses healthy and happy."

Laura is not a newcomer to the field of training and coaching. For the past three years she has been commuting intensively between Spain and The Netherlands, teaching clinics and training horses of her own and for clients.

"I want to share what I've learnt from great trainers and from my own experience in the last 17 years with anyone who needs help," she explained. "Apart from the online platform I also offer the possibility to arrange clinics in any country, so we can complement the online training and give extra support in real face-to-face lessons. I really enjoy teaching."

For more information about Laura Reija and the LRD Dressage Training Online, visit www.laurareija.com or www.lrd-dressage.com or connect with Laura via social media: Facebook - Instagram

