The 2017 Foal Season Starts at the Dressage Performance Centre in Lodbergen

With the early foal award ceremony on Monday 24 April 2017 the Dressage Horse Performance Center Lodbergen (DLZ) will open the Oldenburg foal summer. More than 50 foals are expected, which will be valued from 2pm onwards by the Oldenburg evaluation commission with regard to their type, their correctness and their quality of movement.

The best youngsters will have the chance to earn the Oldenburg foal premium and they will also be able to receive an approval for the elite auctions in June and August in Vechta.

"For us this early foal premium event is clearly characterized by our newcomer Frascino, who will present his first foals here. Some of them have already been inspected by us and we are truly excited. Elegant faces, long legs and wonderfully elastic gaits," said Urs Schweizer, Managing Director of DLZ.

The seventh edition of the Lodbergen Foal Championship will be held on Saturday 17 June 2017 and the Oldenburger Main Award Cup will be held on Thursday 22 June 2017.

"All three events are gladly used by domestic and foreign talents seekers, so afterwards we can usually name numerous foals that have changed the owner," said Schweizer.

Urs Schweizer and the DLZ’s breeding consultant Hanke Ostermann will also have a closer look to find some new candidates for the DLZ, since they are proudly able to present Finest Selection, Best For Me OLD and Quel Plaisir, three highly promising young youngsters originating from their own rearing, for the actual breeding season 2017.

The three foal shows of the DLZ will be broadcast live at www.ClipMyHorse.de.

For further information visit at www.dressurleistungszentrum.de

