Dressage Glamour at This Year's Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show

Looking for a fantastic day and evening out, watching the leading names in the world of dressage in a stunning setting while eating sumptuous food and enjoying high-end hospitality? This year’s Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, 14 - 18 June 2017, is set to provide a feast of sport and entertainment with dressage big guns heading to this stunning venue.

The new Bolesworth CDI*** runs on the first two days of the show June 14 and 15, and also includes a masterclass with dressage legend Carl Hester and golden girl Charlotte Dujardin riding her up and coming young horses.

The dressage expansion plans mean that the event is now a fully-fledged CDI*** show with international riders able to compete in what has quickly become one of the most sought after arena’s to ride in.

Why not make the most of this fantastic opportunity and enjoy the very best hospitality in the stunning luxury Bolesworth International VIP marquee overlooking the main arena.

The five-days offer a unique experience, combining top-level dressage and showjumping competitions with great shopping, a host of thrilling water sports on the lake and fun family entertainment.

The extensive shopping village will be open for spectators to enjoy, together with a full range of bars and restaurants with the Bolesworth Bistro marque also open every evening with Bar/DJ and Live Music till late.

Carl is confirmed to compete in the CDI***, and is set to wow spectators on the first afternoon of the show with a demonstration of his wealth of knowledge as both an internationally-acclaimed rider and trainer.

Following the demonstration there will also be a ‘Question&Answer’ session with Carl in the International Arena with the stunning backdrop of Bolesworth Castle.

Dressage fans can enjoy watching top horses and riders over the first two days of the show, with the competition focus getting underway on Wednesday, June 14 with a 12noon start, the CDI*** Grand Prix at 2pm, followed by the Carl Hester demonstration and the Inter 1 Freestyle at 6pm.

Thursday, June 15 promises a full day of thrilling competitions, starting at 9am, with the Prix St George invitational event, the 5, 6 & 7-year-old Future Dressage Horse Competitions, which will be viewing trials for the World Breeding Championships, the Grand Prix Special – and then culminating in the early evening Freestyle Final.

View the dressage in style from the ringside luxury VIP marquee.

If you fancy making it a longer trip, why not choose the amazing Dressage Package including tickets for both dressage days on June 14 and 15

And if that's not all – every group organiser getting together 20 people or more will go into a prize draw to win a weekend, including hotel accommodation and meals at the Liverpool International Horse Show – December 30 and 31, 2017.

General admission tickets are available

Tickets can be bought online at www.bolesworthinternational.com

