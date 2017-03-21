First Frascino Foals to Be Shown at the 2017 Spring Breeders Meeting in Lodbergen

Filly by Frascino x Wanderbusch, Breeder: Zuchthof Up’m Sande, Bakum

Photo © Tanja Becker

Oldenburg Breeding News

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible results," said Urs Schweizer who could not hide his enthusiasm for the first crop of foals by Frascino. "We knew that with Frascino we had a highly rated youngster, but his first foals prove know that he does pass his remarkable characteristics to his offspring."

To convince other breeders of the excellent heredity of the now 4-year-old Fuerst Wilhelm-son, the annual Spring Breeders Meeting will be held on Sunday 9 April 2017 at the Dressage Horse Performance Center (DLZ) of Lodbergen. Frascino himself and a few of his foals will be part of the presentation. "This breeding show is very important to us, since it is a very informative event for our breeders," explained Urs Schweizer who is the managing director at Lodbergen.

In addition to Frascino, who is closely related to the Olympic Games' team gold medal winner Desperados FRH (Kristina Bröring-Sprehe), the three newcomers at DLZ - Finest Selection, Best For Me OLD and Sensation - will be in the spotlight. All three have already started in an exemplary way under saddle. The now 5-year-old dark-chestnut Best For Me OLD (by Bretton Woods), for example, was able to win bronze at the Oldenburg Regional Championships, took fourth place in the Bundeschampionate and received fantastic, high scoring evaluation at his stallion performance test. Furthermore he booked several victories in dressage horse tests.

In the bubbling cauldrons of the stallions shows in Vechta, Münster-Handorf and Timmel, the two 3-year-olds Finest Selection (by Follow Me OLD) and Sensation (by Sir Heinrich OLD), who are just under saddle, revealed a rideability of the highest quality. "We hope that the three stallions will keep what they promise, they do have the very best genetics," said Urs Schweizer, pointing out that Finest Selection and Best For Me OLD come from their own breeding programme.

The well-known sires Follow Me OLD, For Romance I OLD, Herakles, Rock For Me, Royal Doruto OLD, Couleur Rubin, Rubin Royal OLD as well as First Ampere and Uphill will also participate in the Spring Breeders Meeting in Lodbergen.

The Spring Breeders Meeting includes an approximately two-hour presentation of the stallions and some of their foals, which will be expertly commented upon by St. Georg editor-in-chief Jan Toenjes. Afterwards breeders will also have the opportunity to get in touch with Urs Schweizer and the DLZ team for questions and advice about the stallions in detail.

Admission is free. Visit the live stream on the internet at www.clipmyhorse.de.

For further information please visit www.dressurleistungszentrum.de.

Photos © Tanja Becker

