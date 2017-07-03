Stallion at Stud: Bariloche JGR

Bariloche JGR

Stallion Market

Bariloche JGR is an eye-catching Lusitano licensed stallion. Powerful and typical for his breed with an outstanding temperament, this stunner is the 2016 Portuguese Medium Tour Champion and already has successful offspring on the ground.

Name: Bariloche JGR

Breed: Puro Sangue Lusitano

Approved for Lusitano stud book, with label recommended 4* approved with 78,5 pts with 9/10 for the gaits

Sire: Rouxinol JGR ( by Xaquiro CI)

Dam: Orgulhosa GUB

Dam Sire: Hostil JGB

Height: 1m70

Stud fee: contact the owner

Stud fee depends on geographical location - frozen semen certified and available worldwide

Bariloche JGR is a Lusitano stallion with a lovely, typical model and a tremendous talent for dressage. He was the Champion of champions of the breed at 3 years old and vice-champion of champions at 4 years old. He won many gold medals in breeding shows.

Winner in many dressage tests from FEI Young Horses level for 5 and 6 years old (scores up to 83%) to Grand Prix tests. He beame the 2016 Portuguese champion at Medium Tour level with scores of 72,060% & 71,160% and at the beginning of 2017 he won his 2 first Grand Prix (68,400%). He will make his Grand Prix debut on the international circuit in March,with his current rider Vasco Mira Godinho.

Bariloche has a lovely temperament for a stallion, he is very willing to work hard and never scared of nothing, even if he lost his dam in the very early days of his birth. He has been raised bottle fed as an orphan. His temperament is outstanding. He is very attached to human being because of this past but still shows good respect for the people who take care of him.

With his stunning gaits, which he passes on to his progeny, Bariloche JGR is a clear dressage horse producer. He especially transmits his spectacular freedom of shoulder. His progeny is still young but already shows excellent gaits.

Owner Contact Info

Photos © Rita Fernandes