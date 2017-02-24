Stallion at Stud: First Step Valentin

First Step Valentin (by Vitalis x Fidermark)

Stunning 5-year old Westfalian licensed stallion First Step Valentin (by Vitalis x Fidermark). A young show stopper carrying the some of the most coveted dressage blood of the moment, Vitalis, in combination with Westfalian Grand Prix hero Fidermark.

Name: First Step Valentin

Year of Birth: 2012

Breed: Westfalian

Approved for SBS stud book

Sire: Vitalis

Dam: Filomenia

Dam Sire: Fidermark

Height: 1.68 m

Stud fee: 950 euro +VAT

(250 euro booking fee, full price by 1 October if mare in foal)

First Step Valentin is a talented, young dressage horse which has already proven his worth and potential in Belgium and France after two years in sport under Belgian Grand Prix rider Larissa Pauluis.

As a 3-year old he became the 2015 Belgian Young Horse Champion and 2015 French Reserve Young Horse Champion. In 2016 he won the French young horse show circuit as a 4-year old as well as the 2016 French Young Horse Championships. In Belgium he was the reserve champion in 2016. He also placed in the KWPN Stallion Competition in The Netherlands.

First Step Valentin will be offered for breeding for the first year in 2017. This beautifully built, liver chestnut stallion has an outstanding conformation, compact in size standing at 1.68m with top quality, clear X-rays without any remarks.

Under saddle, Valentin has everything to become a future Grand Prix horse: extraordinary balance, a big capacity for the collected work and a natural talent for piaffe and passage. He is a 3/4 full brother to the 2016 World Young Horse Champion Victoria's Secret.

Valentin will be vying for a starting place at the 2017 World Young Horse Championships by competing at the 2017 Belgian and French Young Horse Championships and circuit as well as trying out for the Dutch and German WCYH selection trials. Valentin's wonderful temperament makes him a lovely horse to work with.

Interested breeders are welcome to visit the stallion at home and in training at his yard, 15 km south of Brussels. Do not hesitate to get in touch.

