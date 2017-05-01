Maik and Malene Kohlschmidt Relocate to Gestut Tasdorf

Malene Ebbesen and Mira won the Grand Prix

German Dressage News

German Grand Prix rider Maik Kohlschmidt and his Danish wife Malene Ebbesen have relocated their business from Denmark to Gestut Tasdorf in the north of Germany.

Having returned from their honeymoon in the Philippines, the Kohlschmidt couple has decided to leave their base in Denmark and set up shop at Petra Wilm's Trakehner stud farm and stallion station Gestut Tasdorf.

After being an assistant trainer at Blue Hors Stud, Maik Kohlschmidt was most recently employed as a bereiter at Andreas Helgstrand's dealing yard in Vodskov, Denmark. His wife, Danish Grand Prix rider Malene Ebbesen, had her own independent business at Jan Bastrup Pedersen's yard in Hobro, Denmark.

The couple has now joined forces and moved south to Germany with their young stock as well as ridden horses. The 30-year old Kohlschmidt only competed once at international level in 2016. He steered Mollegaardens Pas Partout through the small tour classes at the 2016 CDI Herning in March. His wife Malene (30) has been very active last year at Grand Prix level. Aboard Mira she contested the CDI's in Ypaja, Augustowek, Zakrzow and Randbol.

Photo © Lukasz Kowalski

