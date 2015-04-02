Stallion at Stud: Spirit of the Age OLD

Bernadette Brune and Spirit of the Age OLD at the Oldenburg Gala Night in Vechta

Photo © Michi Meier

Stallions at Stud

The international Grand Prix stallion Spirit of the Age OLD (by Stedinger x Donnerhall x Rohdiamant) has some of the most coveted dressage genes. Proclaimed one of the most successful Oldenburgers in Germany in 2015, Spirit of the Age passes on movement quality, rideability and dressage potential.

Name: Spirit of the Age OLD

Breed: Oldenburg

approved for Oldenburg and Selle Français

Year of birth: 2004

Sire: Stedinger

Dam: Ultra Davenia

Dam Sire: Donnerhall x Rohdiamant

Height: 172 cm

Stud fee: 850 euro (frozen semen only)

With rider and owner Bernadette Brune, Spirit of the Age OLD is stringing one success to another and celebrated a phenomenal 2016 show season. Out of 24 international starts, he placed in 21 of them in 2016. He has represented Germany in the FEI Nations' Cups and World Cup qualifiers. At the 2016 CDI Salzburg he celebrated victories in the Grand Prix and Special. He is listed 62nd on the FEI World Dressage Ranking.

Spirit of the Age OLD inspires especially with his extraordinarily masculine appearance, his ground-covering basic gaits and his ability of collection, which he had proven quite early with successes in the Grand Prix arena. A stallion with many talents! As representative of the Oldenburg Sport Promotion Team the abbreviation OLD is added to his name.

At the 76th Elite Auction in 2012, Spirit of the Age OLD was sold for a top price to Bernadette Brune. From then on, this pair could be found in winners lists as celebrated star of the dressage scene. In 2013 they reached effortless the Grand Prix level, where they collected victories and high placings in Vidauban/FRA, Achleiten/AUT and Fritzens-Wattens/AUT, Biarritz/FRA and Oldenburg. Spirit of the Age OLD was licensed by the Oldenburg Verband in 2012 and presented an exciting first crop of foals in 2014.

In 2015 Bernadette Brune and Spirit of the Age had an incredible year together. They became members of the German B-team and won the Nations' Cup with the German team at the CDIO Vidauban and were fourth at the CDIO Rotterdam. They have been solidly scoring over 70% competing in a very tough field of competitors at the prestigious CDI's in Hagen, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Munster, Perl, Saumur, Oldenburg, Cappeln, and the World Cup Qualifiers in Lyon and Stuttgart.

In 2016 the pair finished 12th at the German Dressage Championships and internationally have made their mark at CDI's in Nice, Doha, Hagen, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Compiegne, Rotterdam, Aachen, Darmstadt, Zakrzow, and Oldenburg before claiming a major double victory at the CDI Salzburg to finish the year with above 70% scores.

Through the Sandro Hit son Stedinger, Donnerhall and Rohdiamant Spirit of the Age OLD unites perfectly the most significant blood lines of the modern dressage horse breeding.

Sire Stedinger was Champion Stallion, I-b Main Premium winner and trained up to advanced class. 37 sons are licensed, including the three time French Dressage Horse Champion Socrate de Hus, bronze medalist at the WC for young dressage horses and double Vice Bundeschampion Schumacher as well as auction price record Statesman OLD. The now Australian based Stedinger is currently one of the top producers of international FEI level and Grand Prix horses according to the Horsetelex ranking.

Dam sire Donnerhall is the symbiosis of breeding and sport. Donnerhall is an internationally acclaimed sire and founder of the D-line. He was successful under Karin Rehbein, winning team gold at the 1998 World Equestrian Games, and has influenced the dressage horse breeding like no other. In 2012, all four horses of the German Olympic team had Donnerhall in the pedigree as sire or grandsire.

Through Rohdiamant the precious blood of the sire for rideability, Rubinstein, comes into play.

The dam line of Kundi presented the licensed stallions Richard Löwenherz, who was victorious up to Inter I under Friederike Hahn, as well as Copperfield, who is stationed in Denmark, and double Oldenburg Vice Champion, Sir Caramello OLD.

Spirit of the Age OLD is an ideal match for breeders with mares, who need improvement on rideability, powerful gaits through strong hindlegs, an uphill conformation, and Grand Prix potential.

For more information and to meet Spirit of the Age in person, contact Gestut Brune.

Visit Gestut Brune and meet all the stallions at the Open House Day on 14 May 2017.

Stud Contact Info