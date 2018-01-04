News

Schneider and Sezuan winning their third, consecutive gold medal at the World Young Horse Championships :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Patrik Kittel Assisting in the Training of Sezuan
04/01/2018
Dressage Germany
Peter Storr at the 2015 European Pony Championships :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Peter Storr Appointed Chair of British Dressage Judges Committee
04/01/2018
Dressage Great Britain
Hedda Droege and Ernesto at the 2016 German WCYH Selection Trial in Warendorf :: Photo © LL-foto
Hedda Droege's Ernesto Sold to Helgstrand
04/01/2018
Dressage Germany
Marten Luiten and Movie Star :: Photo © Digishots
Movie Star Sold to Dutch Willemsen Family
03/01/2018
Dressage The Netherlands
Fleur Prinsen and Next Black Magic at the 2017 CDI Aachen Indoor :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Dutch Dressage Squads for 2018 Announced
03/01/2018
Dressage The Netherlands
Anna Blomgren and Torveslettens Quattro at the 2017 CDI Roosendaal :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Anna Blomgren-Rogers Relocated to Germany
03/01/2018
Dressage Sweden
Isabell Werth and Weihegold OLD at the 2017 European Championships :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Isabell Werth, Number One on 2017 FEI World Riders Ranking
02/01/2018
Dressage FEI
Helgstrand Dressage in Denmark
Helgstrand to Establish German Branch for His Stallion Station
02/01/2018
Breeding Denmark

Renate van Vliet and In Style at the 2017 KWPN Stallion Competition in Ermelo :: Photo © Digishotsh
In Style, Imposantos, Total U.S, Giovanni Win Third Leg of 2017-2018 KWPN Stallion Competition
02/01/2018
Shows 2017-2018 KWPN Stallion Competition Circuit
Liverpool International Horse Show Ends in Tragedy, Fire Destroys Car Park
01/01/2018
Shows 2017 Liverpool International Horse Show
Carl Hester on top of the podium at the 2017 Liverpool International Horse Show
Hester Hails Liverpool as Exciting New Dressage Venue
30/12/2017
Hester Hails Liverpool as Exciting New Dressage Venue
30/12/2017
Jeanine Nieuwenhuis and Joop! TC at the 2017 VSN Trophy Finals :: Photo © Digishots
Joop! TC Wins 2017 VSN Trophy Finals
29/12/2017
Shows 2017 VSN Trophy Finals

Gut Hohenkamp
Groom Wanted at Gut Hohenkamp
05/01/2018
Groom Wanted at Gut Hohenkamp
05/01/2018
The prestigious Gestut Vorwerk in Cappeln, Germany
Groom Wanted at Gestut Vorwerk
04/01/2018
Groom's Corner Groom Wanted
Jessica Michel at the 2012 Olympic Games :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Groom Wanted for Jessica Michel at French Stud Farm Haras de Hus
02/01/2018
Groom's Corner Groom Wanted
Kraneveld's Bjorn
FEI Dressage Pony for Sale: Kraneveld's Bjorn
01/01/2018
Equimarket Pony for Sale

Eugene Reesink :: Photo © Astrid Appels
Eugene Reesink Joins Excellent Dressage Sales' Team
04/01/2018
Eugene Reesink Joins Excellent Dressage Sales' Team
04/01/2018
Happiness and joy at the Verden Auctions
Between Tradition and Adaptation: Goosebump Moments in Verden
02/01/2018
Verden Verden Auction News
Landlord, Price Highlight of the 2017 Oldenburg Winter Mixed Sales
13/12/2017
Vechta Vechta Auction News
Franklin Offspring, Price Highlight of First Young Stallions Auction in Kreuth
12/12/2017
Miscellaneous Auction News

Eurodressage Layout from 29 July 2000 till 31 December 2017
Fresh and Fruity into 2018
31/12/2017 by Astrid Appels
Editorials Editorial
Lilo Fore: "We Were Sleeping at the Wheel So to Speak"
03/12/2017 by Astrid Appels
Guest Columnists Opinions
Milan Djordjevic: "Sustainable Development of Equestrian Sport and Horsemanship in the Balkan Region"
19/10/2017 by Astrid Appels
Guest Columnists Opinions
Eva-Maria Broomer: "Doing Dressage"
22/09/2017 by Astrid Appels
Guest Columnists Guest Column