End of the Year Questions 2017 - Part II

Helen Langehanenberg

Germany

German Olympic team rider





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

The European Championship, where Damsey and I could win team Gold! But also the Top 10 show in Stockholm where I could end up third; or Aachen, where we won the Grand Prix. That was really good as well.



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

I don't know... so many good and bad things happen all over the world all the time. Difficult to say...



Best and worst tv and radio show

I really have no favorite TV show... I like good films, interesting, funny, exciting, but not scary



Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

The Come Back from the Kelly Family



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

That social media get more positive and stop blaming so many people. That is sad. No one is perfect, but the most of us try to be it! Sometimes it works better, sometimes we have to try again



What do you wish for in 2018?

Peace, freedom, health, happiness



Emma Jane Blundell

Great Britain

Owner of Britain's elite dressage horse brood mare Mount St. John





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

Mount St John Freestyle and Charlotte Durjardin winning HOYS Inter 1 Freestyle with 84.91% in their second ever music was a magical moment in the big arena with he prize giving under the spotlight



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

Mount St. John Freestyle



Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: Taskmaster. I enjoy easy going tv that you can dip in and out of. Taskmaster gets contestants to do tasks in a creative way normally with comedy included.

Best radio: I listen to anything on the radio, we have a local radio station playing in the stables



Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best book: "Encounters with Remarkable people and their most valuable advice" by Richard Reed

Best movie: "The Circle"

Best CD: I don't have CD's anymore but I love the morning acoustic playlist on Spotify at the moment



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

I would love to see the Under25 European & World Championship finals both set up, and to be combined with the senior location to give them more exposure & preparation for the senior teams for the future. Also would like to allow 7/8 year old horses in the small PSG at the world championships which is currently for just 7 year olds.





What do you wish for in 2018?

A healthy crop of foals to be born in our biggest year yet with 37 due! Also to keep our fingers crossed that all stays on track and perhaps Freestyle could be our first horse to represent us on a senior team, as Charlotte is aiming for WEG on Team GB with her for 2018!

Anna Zibrandtsen

Denmark

Danish team rider





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

The European Championships were crazy. Riding Arlando and my first time in the freestyle final. The last line where everybody was clapping, was outstanding. A once in a life time experience



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

The new Trump hairstyle



Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: I don't watch much tv

Best radio: "Mads and Monopoly" a really funny radioshow which helps/guides people in difficult situations





Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best movie: It

Best play: Cards - Asshole

Best CD: MIX, This Girl, Tuesday, Havana, Ciao Adios, Pretty Girls, Slow Hands, Something just like this



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

It would be nice to have more Under 25 riders/competitions in focus



What do you wish for in 2018?

Can I wish for doing 2017 all over again? I don't think 2018 can top it!



Beatriz Ferrer-Salat

Spain

Spanish team rider





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

Winning the CDI Aachen Grand Prix kür with Delgado.



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

The dreadful speed at which the Arctic is melting.



Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: 13 Reasons Why

Worst TV: Gran Hermano (Big Brother)







Best book, play, concert, movie and CD



Best book: "Plaidoyer pour les animaux" by Matthieu Richard

Best play: El intercambio con Gabino Diego

Best concert: Depeche Mode Global Spirit Tour

Best movie: Multiple

Best CD: "Spirit" by Depeche Mode



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

I would like to see the riders show much more love and respect for their horses



What do you wish for in 2018?

I wish all countries would fight against climate change to save our planet.



Cees Slings

The Netherlands

Freestyle composer for Tinne Vilhelmson, Sönke Rothenberger, etc.





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

I’m mostly surprised by the fact that dressage adjudication has not shown any progress at all this year again.Dressage judging system is entangled by FEI’s carefully cherished conservatism; and it’s strong ruled hierarchy and bureaucracy prevents introducing any new form of modern creative technolocy.



On the other hand I’m happy to experience that new fresh faces in the current 5* jury frame respond enthousiastic about our EQM-C software and how it can be used. International Broadcasters respond too with increasing interest; using EQM-C tools will make dressage broadcast very attractive for layman ánd dressage fan.





Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

The growing impact of social media like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Chamath Palihapitya, a former Facebook executive has recently said he feels “tremendous guilt” over his work on “tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works”, joining a growing chorus of critics of the social media giant.







Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: "Black Mirror" and some very well made documentaries on Dutch station VPRO

Best Radio: Only when I'm driving.



Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best book: "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follet

Best concert: The Analogues, a Dutch band recreating The Beatles albums, that were never played live, on stage

Best CD: The Dead South, Colter Wall



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

International 5* judges should unite and force the FEI to take action on short notice for an improved judging system for the Freestyle to Music: it’s here and it’s ready for use. It will take the pressure away from the judges about the adjudication of musical content and quality of the music production. It will change the Freestyle WITH music, the way it is now, again into what it was supposed to be be: Freestyle To Music. Music productions used in current FTM will improve too; we have to get rid badly edited music scores, treated with no musical sense and delivered on poor mp3 format.



What do you wish for in 2018?