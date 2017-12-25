End of the Year Questions 2017 - Part I

Monica Theodorescu

Germany

German Team Trainer





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

The European Championships in Gothenburg, where Germany won team and individual gold





Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

More and more terror attacks in the world





Best and worst tv and radio show

Best radio: I like radio station WDR Cosmo, and not because of its name



Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best book: "Der Lärm der Zeit" by Julian Barnes (The Noise of Time)



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

Stop changing, keep educating





What do you wish for in 2018?

Good health





Maria Caetano

Portugal

Portuguese Grand Prix team member, 2017 Portuguese GP Champion





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

The European Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

Personal talent, creativity or art, are skills that, nowadays, are seen with much more importance than in the past. Personal careers in sport or art are as much recognized, or more, as business or industrial careers



Best and worst tv and radio show

I only watch Netflix and FEI TV



Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best book: "Origin" by Dan Brown

Best movie: "The Lovers" by Azazel Jacobs

Best CD: "+" (Divide) by Ed Sheeran





What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

Any change in vet checks presentation that could improve the safety of horses and riders.





What do you wish for in 2018?

In our sport I wish that it continues the great improvement we have seen during the last years concerning the importance of the classical equitation and welfare of the horse





Jan Bemelmans

Germany

French team trainer





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

The European Championships in Gothenburg, where the French team did not have the best of luck, but we have learnt from the occasion



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

France finally has a president (Emmanuel Macron) who gives hope to Europe





Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: Tatort

Worst TV: I fell asleep





Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

I don't have enough spare time





What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

That for the organization of CDI's judges are selected by an independent committee and not invited personally by the show host.





What do you wish for in 2018?

I would be very pleased with a good health







Hans-Christian Matthiesen

Denmark

Chair of the International Dressage Officials Club, 5* judge





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

European Championship in Gothenburg, SWE. I am proud to be part of the team behind the scenes.



Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

The way we see and act (vote) in a democracy has changed. Hopefully we will start voting and working for something that we truly believe in, instead of just voting ”against” the alternatives.



Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: The Crown, Netflix (both at home and while travelling)

Best radio: the Danish news. I always listen to it, at home and abroad.





Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best book: "Trofae" by Steffen Jacobsen

When I drive or ly I always listen to audio books



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

I would like to see a clear shift in the way we change and improve the dressage judging system. If we want to see significant improvement, it has to come from the judges. The judges will always be responsible, even for small changes in the system. We need back-up from the FEI, to create a good basis for education and development of the sport..



What do you wish for in 2018?

Peace, love and more understanding. Great sport. Good cooperation between groups and stakeholders in the sport..







Madeleine Witte-Vrees

The Netherlands

Dutch team rider, top Dutch rider in Gothenburg and Omaha





Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?

The World Cup Finals in Omaha, which was my first big Championship.





Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?

I'm very struck by the horrible terror attacks all over the world which led to many innocent casualties.





Best and worst tv and radio show

Best TV: The Voice of Holland and RTL Late Night

Worst TV: Oh Oh Cherso

Best Radio: On the radio I like almost everything. I don't know a bad channel.



Best book, play, concert, movie and CD

Best movie: Mr and Mrs Smith, Notting Hill

For the rest this year was a little bit boring. No time for a concert or books



What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?

For dressage media/photographers and journalists to try to find the positive and beautiful moments of our dressage sport and its dressage riders instead of the negative things.



What do you wish for in 2018?