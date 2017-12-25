End of the Year Questions 2017 - Part I
Between Christmas and New Year, Eurodressage will feature its popular "End of the Year Questions" series. We have asked some stand-out dressage figures of 2017 to review their year and share their personal enterprises, observations, endeavours and opinions on life and equestrian sport.
Due to popular demand, the End of the Year Questions series have returned on Eurodressage. We ran this series from 2006 till 2013. Readers and riders keep asking us to bring back this fun Q&A session, which brings some pleasure and lightness to the Christmas holiday.
This is the first instalment of the 2017 End of the Year Questions. More to come during the Christmas holidays
|Monica Theodorescu
Germany
German Team Trainer
|
|The European Championships in Gothenburg, where Germany won team and individual gold
|
|More and more terror attacks in the world
|
|Best radio: I like radio station WDR Cosmo, and not because of its name
|
|Best book: "Der Lärm der Zeit" by Julian Barnes (The Noise of Time)
|
|Stop changing, keep educating
|
|Good health
|Maria Caetano
Portugal
Portuguese Grand Prix team member, 2017 Portuguese GP Champion
|
Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?
|The European Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden
|
Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?
|
Personal talent, creativity or art, are skills that, nowadays, are seen with much more importance than in the past. Personal careers in sport or art are as much recognized, or more, as business or industrial careers
|
Best and worst tv and radio show
|I only watch Netflix and FEI TV
|
Best book, play, concert, movie and CD
|Best book: "Origin" by Dan Brown
Best movie: "The Lovers" by Azazel Jacobs
Best CD: "+" (Divide) by Ed Sheeran
|
What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?
|Any change in vet checks presentation that could improve the safety of horses and riders.
|
What do you wish for in 2018?
|In our sport I wish that it continues the great improvement we have seen during the last years concerning the importance of the classical equitation and welfare of the horse
|Jan Bemelmans
Germany
French team trainer
|
Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?
|The European Championships in Gothenburg, where the French team did not have the best of luck, but we have learnt from the occasion
|
Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?
|France finally has a president (Emmanuel Macron) who gives hope to Europe
|
Best and worst tv and radio show
|Best TV: Tatort
Worst TV: I fell asleep
|
Best book, play, concert, movie and CD
|I don't have enough spare time
|
What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?
|That for the organization of CDI's judges are selected by an independent committee and not invited personally by the show host.
|
What do you wish for in 2018?
|I would be very pleased with a good health
|
Hans-Christian Matthiesen
Denmark
Chair of the International Dressage Officials Club, 5* judge
|
Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?
|
European Championship in Gothenburg, SWE. I am proud to be part of the team behind the scenes.
|
Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?
|The way we see and act (vote) in a democracy has changed. Hopefully we will start voting and working for something that we truly believe in, instead of just voting ”against” the alternatives.
|
Best and worst tv and radio show
|Best TV: The Crown, Netflix (both at home and while travelling)
Best radio: the Danish news. I always listen to it, at home and abroad.
|
Best book, play, concert, movie and CD
|Best book: "Trofae" by Steffen Jacobsen
When I drive or ly I always listen to audio books
|
What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?
|
I would like to see a clear shift in the way we change and improve the dressage judging system. If we want to see significant improvement, it has to come from the judges. The judges will always be responsible, even for small changes in the system. We need back-up from the FEI, to create a good basis for education and development of the sport..
|
What do you wish for in 2018?
|Peace, love and more understanding. Great sport. Good cooperation between groups and stakeholders in the sport..
|
Madeleine Witte-Vrees
The Netherlands
Dutch team rider, top Dutch rider in Gothenburg and Omaha
|
Most important event in your equestrian life in 2017?
|The World Cup Finals in Omaha, which was my first big Championship.
|
Most important happening, evolution or trend in the world in 2017?
|I'm very struck by the horrible terror attacks all over the world which led to many innocent casualties.
|
Best and worst tv and radio show
|Best TV: The Voice of Holland and RTL Late Night
Worst TV: Oh Oh Cherso
Best Radio: On the radio I like almost everything. I don't know a bad channel.
|
Best book, play, concert, movie and CD
|Best movie: Mr and Mrs Smith, Notting Hill
For the rest this year was a little bit boring. No time for a concert or books
|
What would you like to see changed in the dressage world in 2018?
|For dressage media/photographers and journalists to try to find the positive and beautiful moments of our dressage sport and its dressage riders instead of the negative things.
|
What do you wish for in 2018?
|
I wish of course for 2018 a lot of health and happiness for my family. And I wish I will be good enough with Cennin to go to the World Cup Final in Paris and the World Equestrian Games in Tryon!
Related Links
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2013
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2012
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2011
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2010
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2009
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2008
End of the Year Questions and Answers 2006