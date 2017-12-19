Five Colts Accepted at 2017 Oldenburg Stallion Approval
Five dressage bred young stallions have been accepted for breeding for the Oldenburg society at their Stallion Approval in Vechta, Germany, on 13 December 2017.
Four of the five presented colts were licensed with another studbook but have now been approved for Oldenburg as well. One colt, the Dutch warmblood stallion Jaqiedo (by Aquido x Jazz x Juriaan) has been licensed with the Oldenburg verband.
The black Jaqiedo, who is owned by Adelinde Cornelissen and her partner Aris van Maanen, failed the recent KWPN Autumn Stallion Performance Test in Ermelo after he scored just 5 for rideability/temperament. The owners now presented him for licensing in Vechta and he was accepted by the Oldenburg Verband. Following the German rules they have renamed the stallion in "Approved" as he needs to be named after the first letter (A) of the sire.
The approved colts are
- Edelstein (by Escolar x Conello x Carpaccio) - presented by Wahler & Fohlenhof
- Quantensprung x Fidertanz x De Niro - presented by Klosterhof Medingen
- Follow Me x Sir Donnerhall x Florencio - presented by Helmut von Fircks
- Royal Classic x Riverside x Wolkentanz II - presented by Helmut von Fircks
- Jaqiedo (by Aqiedo x Jazz x Juriaan) - presented by Adelinde Cornelissen
Photo © Digishits
