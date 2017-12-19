Australian Dressage Squads for 2018 Announced
The Australian equestrian federation has announced the dressage squads leading up to the 2018 show season. The federation has broken down the squad structure into a senior and development squads.
The senior squad includes riders with minimum three scores of 68% plus at CDI 3*s or higher.
The development squad is broken down into four categories which includes rising Grand Prix combinations (Development A), small tour pairs (Development B), Under 25 riders (Development C) and young riders (Development D).
The 2018 squads are:
Senior Squad
- Judy Dierks - Diamond Star
- Mary Hanna - Boogie Woogie
- Kristy Oatley - Du Soleil
- Brett Parbery - DP Weltmieser
Development A: emerging Grand Prix/medium tour - horses aged 8 - 12 yo
Criteria: GP: Minimum 3 scores 67% plus @ CDIs, National & State Champs. Or Medium Tour 3 scores 68% plus
- Hayley Beresford - Rebana W
- Shannan Goodwin - Aristede
- Mary Hanna - Calanta
- Lisa Martin - First Famous
Development B: Small Tour (Prix St-Georges/ Inter 1) - horses aged 7-11 yo
Criteria: Minimum 3 scores 68% plus @ CDIs, National & State Champs
- Daniella Dierks - Solo Feli
- Brett Parbery - MI Sirtainly Sir
- Sharon Potter - Bradgate Park Delilah
- Tor Van Den Berge - Cougar V
Development C: Riders 16 - 25 years old
Criteria: Minimum 3 scores 64% plus @ U25 Grand Prix or higher @ CDIs, National & State Champs
- Katharine Farrell - Luxor
- Mary Warren - Mindarah Park Ramadan
Development D: Riders 16 - 25 years old
Criteria: Minimum 3 scores 65% plus @ FEI Young Rider or higher @ CDIs, National or State Champs
- Sienna Hawkins - Tallyho Something Saintly
- Tanisha Ryan - Quizzical
- Rosanna Relton - Four Winds Bombadier
- Alister Schramm - Zero Degrees
- Charlie Welsh - W Esther de Jeu
Photo © LL-foto
