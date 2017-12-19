Australian Dressage Squads for 2018 Announced

Hayley Beresford on Rebana W

The Australian equestrian federation has announced the dressage squads leading up to the 2018 show season. The federation has broken down the squad structure into a senior and development squads.

The senior squad includes riders with minimum three scores of 68% plus at CDI 3*s or higher.

The development squad is broken down into four categories which includes rising Grand Prix combinations (Development A), small tour pairs (Development B), Under 25 riders (Development C) and young riders (Development D).

The 2018 squads are:

Senior Squad

Judy Dierks - Diamond Star

Mary Hanna - Boogie Woogie

Kristy Oatley - Du Soleil

Brett Parbery - DP Weltmieser

Development A: emerging Grand Prix/medium tour - horses aged 8 - 12 yo

Criteria: GP: Minimum 3 scores 67% plus @ CDIs, National & State Champs. Or Medium Tour 3 scores 68% plus

Hayley Beresford - Rebana W

Shannan Goodwin - Aristede

Mary Hanna - Calanta

Lisa Martin - First Famous

Development B: Small Tour (Prix St-Georges/ Inter 1) - horses aged 7-11 yo

Criteria: Minimum 3 scores 68% plus @ CDIs, National & State Champs

Daniella Dierks - Solo Feli

Brett Parbery - MI Sirtainly Sir

Sharon Potter - Bradgate Park Delilah

Tor Van Den Berge - Cougar V

Development C: Riders 16 - 25 years old

Criteria: Minimum 3 scores 64% plus @ U25 Grand Prix or higher @ CDIs, National & State Champs

Katharine Farrell - Luxor

Mary Warren - Mindarah Park Ramadan

Development D: Riders 16 - 25 years old

Criteria: Minimum 3 scores 65% plus @ FEI Young Rider or higher @ CDIs, National or State Champs

Sienna Hawkins - Tallyho Something Saintly

Tanisha Ryan - Quizzical

Rosanna Relton - Four Winds Bombadier

Alister Schramm - Zero Degrees

Charlie Welsh - W Esther de Jeu

