Jonas Elvebakk Acquires KWPN Accepted Stallion Indian Summer

Indian Summer (by Wynton x Flemmingh x Nimmerdor)

KWPN Breeding News

Norwegian Grand Prix rider Jonas Elvebakk and his partner Lars Lindo have acquired the 4-year-old KWPN accepted stallion Indian Summer (Wynton x Flemmingh x Nimmerdor). Indian Summer is bred by Myra Glaser and Jeroen Dicker in Harskamp, Netherlands.

The chestnut stallion was accepted by KWPN at the 2016 stallion licensing in Den Bosch, where he was presented by Marcel van Maanen. Stud Njihof then acquired half ownership together with breeder M. Glaser.

Overall Indian Summer convinced at the Licensing as a very talented horse with an attractive type and outstanding pedigree. He showed a lot of technique, suppleness and self-carriage.

His dam Rilena was runner-up at the KWPN National Mare Championship. She got revenge at the European Championship for mares in Brussels, where she won the title! Rilena was successful at fourth level dressage and scored high marks in the mare performance test.

Breeders were immediately interested in using Indian Summer after the stallion grading in Den Bosch.

However, the owners decided that he should not do the stallion performance test. Instead he was given a six month break to let him mature and develop as a young horse, enjoying the fields. At the end of 2016 he was sent to Johan Hamminga and Jennifer Sekreve for training, where he has been until now.

“Indian Summer is the second horse we acquire from breeder Myra Glaser," said Lars Lindo. "Earlier in December the attractive gelding Joshua (by Negro x Jazz) was also added to our string of promising horses. He is out of Florena, a daughter by Jazz from Rilena, the mother of Indian Summer."

Lindo continued: "We believe Indian Summer is very interesting as a future stallion as he will suit a broad range of mares in Scandinavia and Germany. Of course, he is also a promising prospect for sport as he already shows willingness and ability for the harder work. He has a great personality and I also think his blood coming from a strong performing damline is very exciting for the future. We already have some very talented horses in the stable showing potential for the bigger sport. Together with our home trainer Paul Fielder from UK we have a very good system for educating the horses."

Related Links

Igor (Indian Rock), Champion of the 2016 KWPN Stallion Licensing

Thirteen Stallions Entered for 2017 KWPN Spring Stallion Performance Testing

Twenty-Two Colts Picked on Third Pre-Selection Day for 2016 KWPN Stallion Licensing

Jonas Elvebakk Sells His Grand Prix Horse Cartier

Soros Diva and JJ Valor Win 2016 Norwegian Foal Festival

Jebsen Wins 2012 Norwegian Dressage Championships

Norwegian Team Trains with Helgstrand in Preparation of Rotterdam