Eclectisch Sold to Harmony Sport Horses

Susan Pape and Eclectisch at the Hanoverian Stallion Approval in Verden on 12 December 2017

Photo © LL-foto

American Dressage News

American dressage sponsor Leslie Malone of Harmony Sport Horses has acquired the 8-year old Dutch warmblood stallion Eclectisch in November. The stallion moved into training with British Susan Pape in Hemmoor, Germany, four weeks ago.

The KWPN registered Eclectisch is bred by the Andeweg family and is by Zenon x Olivia x Visioen.

Owned by Leander de Heer, he was presented at the 2012 AES Stallion Licensing, where Andreas Helgstrand bought him.

The colt moved to Denmark and got licensed with the Danish Warmblood society. In 2013 he finished sixth at the Danish Young Horse Championships under Thomas Sigtenbjerggaard.

In 2014 Eclectisch moved to Jan Brink's Tullstorp Stable in Sweden and sold to Ericsbergs Sateri AB. Ida-Linn Lundholm continued the competition career of the stallion while he was also licensed for the Swedish warmblood society. They won bronze at the 2014 Swedish Young Horse Championships.

The pair came into the international spotlight at the 2016 World Young Horse Championships in Ermelo, where they won the consolation finals and ended up 14th in the Finals for 7-year olds. They also went on to win silver at the 2016 Swedish Young Horse Championships. Eclectisch did not compete at any big show in 2017.

"We are very happy with him," said Susan Pape. "In January and February we're going to the U.S.A., where we will begin competing him."

Photo © LL-foto

Related Links

Bohemian and Eclectisch Win 6- and 7-Year old Consolation Finals at 2016 World Young Horse Championships

Florence VH, Dragon Welt, Macacho, Van Vivaldi, Quarton Win 2016 Swedish Warmblood Young Horse Championships

Swedish Horses Selected for 2016 World Young Horse Championships

Romeona, Frankie Boy, Scara Boena, Dan Brown Win the 2014 Swedish Young Horse Championships

Scores: 2013 Danish Young Horse Championships

Seven Dressage Stallions Approved at 2012 AES Spring Stallion Licensing