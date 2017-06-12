Fiona Bigwood Acquires Finnish Champion Pin Rock's Foxfire Blitz

Stella Hagelstam and Pin Rock's Foxfire Blitz at the 2017 Finnish Grand Prix Championships

Photo © Sonja Holma

British Dressage News

British Olympic team silver medal winner Fiona Bigwood has acquired the 2017 Finnish Grand Prix champion Pin Rock's Foxyfire Blitz. The horse moved to the U.K. last week.

Pin Rock's Foxifire Blitz is a 9-year old Finnish warmblood bred by Tiina and Ira Ristimaki. He is by Fernet out of Rianne (by Caritas x Pele x Nimeton Ori).

He competed in a handful of shows under Saara Keihas, before Finnish international dressage rider Stella Hagelstam bought him a year and a half ago after she had posted a message on Facebook that she was looking to buy a home bred horse.

Hagelstam and Foxfire Blitz had their first big show together straight at the 2017 Finnish Championships in Ypaja in June, which they won after scoring 67.740% in the Grand Prix and 72.095% in the Kur to Music. Foxfire Blitz has not yet competed internationally.

"The whole journey with Foxy has been nothing but a pleasure," said Hagelstam. "We wish him and his new owner all the best in the future!"

After the Olympics, Fiona Bigwood sold her Rio ride Atterupgaards Orthilia to Danish Agnete Kirk Thinggaard and bought a new property, Brantridge Park, as well as rising FEI horses Daytona Platinum, Fidelio van het Bloemenhof and Florina.

Photo © Sonja Holma

