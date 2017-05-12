Lordswood Dancing Diamond Taking Stack and Whitefield on an Exceptional Journey

Anne-Kathrin Pohlmeier and Lordswood Dancing Diamond are the 6-year old World Champions

Photo © Astrid Appels

In August 2017 German Anne-Kathrin Pohlmeier made a splash on the British owned Hanoverian Lordswood Dancing Diamond. The 6-year old gelding was a league of his own in the 6-year old finals, outclassing high quality competitors with a textbook ride that earned them a 9.72 point gold medal score. It was expected for the horse to sell on the spot, but so far fate has decided otherwise.

The Hanoverian gelding Lordswood Dancing Diamond (by Dancier x Wolkenstein II) is bred by Heinrich Ebeling and has been owned by the British ladies' duo Heather Stack and Alice Whitefield for the past three years. The gelding has been Germany's most successful young dressage horse in 2016 and 2017, winning the 2016 Bundeschampionate and the 2017 World Championships.

The black gelding brims with talent with three extraordinary basic gaits and immaculate training along the principles of classical dressage to boot.

Owners Stack and Whitefield are open to selling Dancing Diamond, but have not yet been able to create the proper conditions for a sale. After the World Young Horse Championships in the summer, family health issues have prevented them both from going to Germany to meet potential buyers. As the future of Dancing Diamond is a joint decision and family health takes priority, selling him has been put on the back burner.





"We could sell Diamond in a heartbeat, but we have to meet the buyers, see them ride, etc.," said Whitefield. "That just hasn’t been possible because of family health issues. We are not dealers on any level, so we will make the right decision for our boy. For our own peace of mind, we have got as far as having a full set of x-rays taken which are all goodand approved by our vets in the UK and by German vets "

As passionate dressage horse owners, Stack and Whitefield want to find a special home for their gelding.

"We will only consider selling him to a home that we both feel will nurture his talent and ability," said Whitefield "However we are also happy to run him on and have more fun."

Heather has been running her own breeding yard Larkshill Stud since 2003 and met Whitefield ten years ago.

Alice set up Lordswood dressage seven years ago, finding and raising top young horses as a passion outside of work. Sharing a joint love for "beautiful black dressage horses," it made sense to own a few horses together for fun.

"We try to find the best foals and young horses we can, preferably black, although we know a good horse has no colour, and to bring them on and slowly produce them to see how they develop," said Whitefield. "Heather and I decided to do some together about five years ago and we now own 10 together including Diamond's mother and full siblings. We own Lordswood Dirty Dancing, who is a full brother to Blue Hors Dancetto, and we bought the full brother to Follow Me this year. We also have an amazing colt by Sir Heinrich out of Victoria Secret's dam to name a few. Certainly an exciting collection for the future."

In addition, the owners are not in a rush for Dancing Diamond to make a speedy transition to small tour level. The rising 7-year old will slowly be prepared for FEI level and the horse will indicate when the time is right to return to the spotlight.

"Diamond will just be training over the winter and have some more holiday. He only competed a few times last year, and there is no need to ask more when he’s so talented. He is on top form as usual, always healthy, happy and wowing by the week," said Whitefield. "We are very passionate about our horses and sport, but only want to produce them in a way we are happy with, no quick fixes or tricks. Luckily with Anne-Kathrin we have a rider who thinks and works exactly the same. It’s not all about trophies for our team. It’s the journey and I think we are on an exceptional one with Diamond."

Photos © Astrid Appels

