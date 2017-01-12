Christmas is Coming: Don't Miss the 63rd Oldenburg Winter Mixed Sales

Skyline (by San Amour I x Rohdiamant)

Photos © Tammo Ernst

Vechta Auction News

Are you looking for just the right Christmas present? Then come to Vechta and let yourself be charmed by a sparkling collection of auction horses. Several days ago, the 37 auction horses moved into their boxes at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta. Their training has started and the Oldenburgs are now ready to try out. Make an appointment with our team and get to know your darling personally.

The 63rd Oldenburg Winter Mixed Sales will take place in the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta on Saturday, December 9th. First class partners for dressage and show jumping will be presented, from sport horses with experience at shows all the way to talented youngsters. There’s something there for every rider.

The gorgeous black pearl Skyline (by San Amour I - Rohdiamant - Donnerhall), for example, is a sister of Scaramandrine, who recently took silver in the Agria Star of Tomorrow Final competition for five-year old dressage horses under Carl Hedin at the Elmia Scandinavian Horse Show in Sweden. She’s a beauty who will give you instant gratification by taking ribbons.

Another strong-moving youngster with a great future is the three-year old First Date (by First Promise - Danone I - Latimer/Trakehner). His granddam Lustige Belinda is the dam of Best for Me OLD (by Bretton Woods), a multiple Bundeschampionat finalist. A true to type youngster predestined for upper level dressage rings.

Sunny boy Ballantines (by Belissario - Donnerhall - Balou) is none other than the brother of the licensed stallion Licotus, who collects ribbons in Grand Prix under Johannes Augustin. Like a white angel, he floats across the indoor.

Come to Vechta to secure your own young star. Until December 8th, you’ll have the opportunity to observe your favorites during their daily work-outs, get to know them and try them out. Please get in touch with our consulting and customer service team and make an appointment for this.

On Friday, December 8th, at 6:00 p.m., the entire sport horse collection will be presented in a grand evening show. Here you have the chance to see how your favorite behaves in a show-like atmosphere.

It’s also possible, of course, to comfortably purchase your favorites by phone. Please contact one of the Oldenburg auction office employees named below for this.

Consulting and customer service:

Dressage horses:

Thomas Rhinow: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 15 or rhinow.thomas@oldenburger-pferde.com

Daniel Pophanken: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 895 or pophanken.daniel@oldenburger-pferde.com

Show jumpers:

Fabian Kühl: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 51 or kuehl.fabian@oldenburger-pferde.com

Information and catalogue orders:

Auction Office Vechta: