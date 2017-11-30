2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Impulze de B

Impulz de B (by Apache x Don Frederico)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 2 December 2017 Addington Manor, UK. The auction horse in the spotlight is Impulze de B, a 4-year-old gelding by Apache x Don Frederico x Sidney.

Lot 44: Impulze De B, a 4-year-old gelding by Apache x Don Frederico x Sidney



Impulze De B is a son of Grand Prix dressage stallion, Apache, who is ridden by Emmelie Scholtens of Holland. This year Apache won the CDI3* Grand Prix in Rotterdam.

Impulze is a full brother to Felicimo, who is competing at Medium level.

Grandmother Steffi, is dam of the State Premium mare, Wiesnoes by Weltmeyer, who is dam of Harmony’s Depardieu, who is competing at PSG/INTER 1 level with Michael Klimke of Germany.

Great grandmother, Freiheit is dam of the licensed stallion, Goldkafer by Goldstern.

Impulze has been competing & winning at Novice level in the UK, with scores of up to 84%.

Timetable of Events

This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 1st December at 7 Pm

A presentation of the Auction Horses with Isobel Wessels

The presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com

Saturday 2nd December at 5 PM

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides

We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd December, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

