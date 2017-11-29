2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Zum Gluck

Zum Glück (by Zonik x Florestan x Bream xx)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. The final auction horse in the spotlight is Zum Glück. Don't miss today's under saddle presentation in Ankum, Germany, at 18h00 CET.

Name: Zum Glück

Breed: Oldenburg

Year of Birth: 2013

Sire: Zonik

Dam Sire: Florestan I

Gender: stallion

Height: Cl (over 1.71 m)

A very rare natural talent ! The absolute best for the demanding dressage rider

This 4-year old is a quite exceptional stallion. This son of Glock's Zonik is born at the Osthoff stud, was given the name Zum Gluck, which means "By Good Fortune" in English. His dam, the former top dressage horse Fera Capra, by Florestan and the Thoroughbred stallion Bream xx has already produced several offspring competing successfully at Grand Prix level.

Zum Gluck is a striking 4-year old stallion and an example of a natural talent, that is all too rarely encountered.

If you ask his rider what he thinks of this stallion, he cannot help enthusing about him and when you see him working in hand you will understand what he means.

Zum Gluck is an ideal sports partner for a rider aiming for the biggest dressage championships in the world!

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentation of the collection will be on 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum as well as on Saturday 2 December 2017 at 16h00.

For more information on the dressage horses, contact: