2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Damiro

Damiro (by De Niro out of Samiro (by Sandro Hit x Rockwell))

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Today's auction horse in the spotlight is Damiro.

Name: Damiro

Breed: Oldenburg

Year of Birth: 2013

Sire: De Niro

Dam Sire: Sandro Hit

Gender: stallion

Height: M (1.63 - 1.66 m)

Damiro is a shiny black stallion with the desired elasticity. He is out of an proven damline.

This 4-year old is by the eminent producer of Grand Prix horses, De Niro. This rising Oldenburg star is out of the former German Young Horse champion mare Samira (by Sandro Hit x Rockwell). Damiro's half brother For Emotion was one of the top horses at the last PSI auction. He sold to Helgstrand Dressage at the time and is now owned by Danish Olympian Anna Kasprzak.

Damiro is easy to handle as a stallion. He reacts to the lightest of aids. He can be expected to enjoy a career in both breeding and sport.

This black stallion has just what it takes for a championship career!

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

For more information on the dressage horses, contact: