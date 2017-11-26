Entry Field Complete for Saab Top 10 Dressage at 2017 CDI Stockholm

Patrik Kittel and Deja at the Sweden International Horse Show

2017 CDI-W Stockholm

The start list for the new, modern dressage competition and CDI5* "Saab Top 10 Dressage" in Stockholm, Sweden is now complete. "I'm so proud of this competition. It will be absolutely amazing," says Swedish top rider Patrik Kittel, who is one of the brains behind the new concept.

Helen Langehanenberg, Severo Jurado Lopez, and Inessa Merkulova will join an already star-studded field of riders in which, among others, the dressage crown princess Cathrine Dufour (DEN) will challenge the queen and world ranking list number one Isabell Werth (GER).

Via the Saab Top 10 Dressage, Sweden International Horse Show is creating a new modern dressage competition designed to give the audience the greatest possible experience. “We want to give clearness to the sport and more glamour and festivity to the audience. This concept allows the audience to really get to know each and every one of the ten riders," said Kittel.

The prize money for Saab Top 10 Dressage (158,000 euro + a Volkswagen car) is exceptionally high for dressage sport and that amount will almost double next year.

Sweden International Horse Show (SIHS) is already known for staging a different concept than most other international shows, and has the largest indoor audience in the world.

“SIHS has a very modern frame with its large LED screen and at the same time a history of delivering both top stars and show to the sport. The concept with short and easy to grasp competitions serves as a perfect basis for developing the dressage," said Kittel.

Swedish rider Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén also gets a place in addition to two wild cards which have been allocated to Anna Zibrandtsen, Denmark, and Rose Mathisen, Sweden.

Participants Saab Top 10 Dressage 2017

Isabell Werth, Germany

Patrik Kittel, Sweden

Cathrine Dufour, Denmark

Helen Langehanenberg, Germany

Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez, Spain

Inessa Merkulova, Russia

Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén, Sweden

Anna Zibrandtsen, Denmark

Rose Mathisen, Sweden

Saab Top 10 Dressage



Saab Top 10 Dressage CDI5* is open to the ten best riders in the world. It takes place over two days (2nd - 3rd of December 2017) during the Sweden International Horse Show in Stockholm. The competition includes the Grand Prix and Grand Prix Freestyle. Some of the top riders will also give personal comments and advice during the national dressage competition on 1 December 2017

The Sweden International Horse Show takes place 30 November - 3 December 2017.

For more information, visit www.swedenhorseshow.se

