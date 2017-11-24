British Dressage Young Horse Forums Return in 2018

Paul Fielder

After a successful debut year the British Dressage Young Horse Forums will return in 2018. British Dressage announced that three forums will be hosted at the start of 2018 across the country with trainers Paul Fielder and Paul Hayler returning to the event alongside several special guest speakers.

The dates and venues are:

Mount St John, Thirsk, North Yorkshire - 15 January 2018



Hurstbourne EC, Whitchurch, Hampshire - 22 January 2018



Moulton College, Moulton, Northamptonshire - 27 January 2018

The days are designed exclusively to offer members and fans an unrivaled insight into training four, five, six and seven year old horses. Each session will cover topics such as:

- Using the scales of training when producing the young horse



- Working with the directives for FEI 5-6-7 year olds



- Are the expectations of producers and riders mirrored?



- The potential of the young horse (Young Horse Championships and Grand Prix goals)



- The impact of the ride-judge and how this can change the final placings - what you see is not always what you feel



- The horse’s overall talent i.e. paces and way of going/temperament/attentiveness/mental agility/natural willingness to go forward

There will also be question and answer sessions scheduled so there’ll be lots of opportunity to voice your queries and opinions on achieving the best start to your young horse’s career.

These days are not just for trainers and riders but also for judges, breeders, owners, supporters and dressage fans alike.

