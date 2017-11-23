2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Dark Diamond

Dark Diamond (by Desiderio x Scolari)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 2 December 2017 Addington Manor, UK. The auction horse in the spotlight is Dark Diamond, a 3-year-old gelding by Desiderio x Scolari x Lauries Crusador xx

Dark Diamond is a son of the PSG/Inter 1 competition stallion, Desiderio, who is a half-brother to the Oldenburg Champion stallion, Furstenball. Dark Diamond’s mother, Samera is a State Premium mare. Great grandmother, Cassiopaia is dam of, A Jungle Lady by A Jungle Prince, who is dam of 1.40m jumper, Warina.

Further in the motherline, we find the Grand Prix licensed stallion, Camaran by Cavalier, licensed stallion Wels by Welsar & Ravenna M3 by Regazzoni who is competing at Elementary level.

Dark Diamond is sure to be a real contender in Young Horse Classes.

Timetable of Events

This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 1st December at 7 Pm

A presentation of the Auction Horses with Isobel Wessels

Saturday 2nd December at 5 PM

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides

We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd December, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

