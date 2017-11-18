2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Sogno D'Amore

Sogno d'Amore (by Sir Heinrich x Weltmeyer)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Today's auction horse in the spotlight is Sogno D'Amore.

Name: Sogno D'Amore

Breed: Westfalian

Year of Birth: 2014

Sire: Sir Heinrich

Dam Sire: Weltmeyer

Gender: gelding

Height: M (1.63 - 1.66 m)

Sogno d'Amore, a "dream of love", to become reality!

This Westfalian gelding by Sir Heinrich x Weltmeyer is a true 4-year old charmer. It is easy to see why he was named so poetically with handsome looks and great movements.

Looking into the future we can imagine how this fellow will develop. His movements swing over his back and his natural balance along with his well defined outline make him a pleasure to train and ride.

Sogno d'Amore is a real eye catcher and star for the future!

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

For more information on the dressage horses, contact: