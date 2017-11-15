2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Boccaccio

Boccaccio (by Bretton Woods x Furstenball)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Today's auction horse in the spotlight is Boccaccio.

Name: Boccaccio

Breed: Oldenburg

Year of Birth: 2014

Sire: Bretton Woods

Dam Sire: Furstenball

Gender: stallion

Height: M (1.63 - 1.66 m)

Boccaccio is a licensed and performance tested Oldenburg stallion with championship quality.

This 3-year old is a son by Bretton Woods out of a Furstenball dam. He also has the exceptional Don Schufro in his pedigree. Bred and raised at Lewitz stud, this bay stallion comes from one of the most influential dam lines of the stud

Charming stallion with the looks of a champion. He has generous potential for movement. He is equipped by mother nature with a talent that is rare for a 3-year old.

His outstanding basic paces, his ability to balance and his expressive posture prove his worth in breeding and as a sport horse.

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

