It's Auction Time: 2017 Oldenburg Winter Meeting

Are you looking for your next future star? Then the Oldenburg Winter Meeting is the right opportunity to combine the Oldenburg Winter Mixed Sales with an educational tour through the Oldenburg-Münsterland area. From 6 till 9 December 2017 the Oldenburger Pferdezuchtverband will host the Oldenburg Winter Meeting in Vechta, Germany. In this four days course you will get comprehensive support of the Oldenburg team and learn everything about how to train youngsters to top sport and breeding horses. These very informative days will end with the thrilling experience of the Winter Mixed Sales Auction.

Click here to go directly to the collection of the 63rd Winter Mixed Sales

Within the course, you will visit world-class riders, experienced trainers and famous stallion stations such as Schockemöhle, Ahlers or Holkenbrink. Meet famous sire stars and sport horses personally. Attend exclusive lectures and participate in practical training with renowned breeding experts, judges, trainers and international riders about daily training. Moreover there will be a behind the scenes tour at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta with detailed information on the Oldenburg studbook and the Oldenburg auctions.

During the whole tour you will have the personal assistance of the Oldenburg team. Further you will have the chance to gain personal advice for your own breeding and training programme. We will be happy to consult you in any case and answer any question you might have.

The full service course is 800,00 € p.p., including five overnight stays in a luxurious hotel named Stratmanns with SPA and sauna, all breakfast and lunch, all tickets and transportation in Germany. Of course, we are organizing the airport transfer for you.

The main language of the Winter Meeting will be English, but we are happy to organize an interpreter for any languages you may need. Just book your flight and come visit us at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta.

Information and bookings:

Tel. 0049(0)4441-935566 eitenmueller.peer@oldenburger-pferde.com Heike Arends



Tel. 0049(0)4441-935531



arends.heike@oldenburger-pferde.com

Further exclusive lectures and trips to well-known experts are planned.

Please get in touch with us and we will inform you about the further programme and anything else you want to know!

