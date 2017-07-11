2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Selfmaker

Selfmaker (by San Amour x Bachelor NH)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Today's auction horse in the spotlight is Selfmaker.

Name: Selfmaker

Breed: Oldenburg

Year of Birth: 2014

Sire: San Amour I

Dam Sire: Bachelor NH

Gender: stallion

Height: L (1.67 - 1.70 m)

Selfmaker is a home bred Oldenburg stallion bred and raised at Ulli Kasselmann's Gestut Osthoff. Sired by the proven performance stallion San Amour, this stallion has a particularly interesting bloodlines. He is out of Bach Gravin by Bachelor NH, who in turn is a son of the legendary Holsteiner stallion Burggraaf.

This 3-year old is a star pupil. His basic paces leave nothing to be desired. his trot movement is as regular as a metronome and he has a very special presence. His canter work is of particular high quality with beautiful balanced strides in a clear 3-beat rhythm.

A riding stallion with an extremely interesting bloodline combination.

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

For more information on the dressage horses, contact: