2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Fado

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Today's auction horse in the spotlight is Fado.

Name: Fado

Breed: Oldenburg

Year of Birth: 2014

Sire: Fairytale

Dam Sire: Sir Donnerhall

Gender: gelding

Height: L (1.67 - 1.70 m)

Young top dressage prospect with international calibre potential

His sire's bloodlines go back to the top PSI stallion Lord Sinclair as well as KWPN stallion Negro, who sired the double Olympic champion Valegro. On the dam side there is Sir Donnerhall, Don Schufro and Rubinstein which make Fado a real performance athlete from the DNA perspective

Nature has showered Fado with a cornucopia of qualities: the basic paces, swing, suppleness and balance. What more can one desire? His outline is particularly impressive.

