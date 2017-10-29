2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Semias

Semias (by Sir Donnerhall x Fidermark)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Check out auction horse in the spotlight, Semias.

Name: Semias

Breed: Westfalian

Year of Birth: 2013

Sire: Sir Donnerhall

Dam Sire:Fidermark

Gender: gelding

Height: XL (over 1.71 m)

Semias is a champion in the making.

By Sir Donnerhall, he has the Westfalian premium stallion Fidermark as dam sire. Dam Floriana has also produced the Westfalian licensing champion Dancing Dynamite. Semias has a top pedigree and comes from a proven bloodline of champions.

Semias has scored high riding horse points and knows how to perform convincingly in the spotlight, giving his rider an outstanding feeling in the saddle.

Semias has basic paces close to optimal. His swinging hindlegs step far under the centre of gravity. This bay gelding offers a rideability and basic gaits of the highest level. He is a real recommendation for future Championships.

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

For more information on the dressage horses, contact: