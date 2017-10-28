Christoph Koschel Moves Koschel Dressage to Hof Kasselmann

Christoph Koschel and François Kasselmann, friends and business partners at Hof Kasselmann

German Dressage News

German Grand Prix rider Christoph Koschel has decided to move his business Koschel Dressage to Hof Kasselmann. Since childhood Christoph and François Kasselmann have been friends and for the past 11 years they have also been neighbours with Koschel's Hof Beckerode next door to Hof Kasselmann in Hagen, Germany. Koschel and Kasselmann have now decided to tighten their ties.

Christoph will move his business Koschel Dressage with his horses and clients to Hof Kasselmann by the end of the year.

"We've only been separated by a garden these past 11 years. Now that barrier is gone too," the 41-year old former German WEG team rider Christoph Koschel said smilingly. Christoph's father Jurgen Koschel and Ullrich Kasselmann have been close friends for years and their sons continue that tradition.

Koschel Dressage will move into a seperate barn building that is part of the existing, grand equestrian centre, which includes multiple indoor arenas, outdoor rings, a race track, an equine clinic, and an aqua trainer.

"It is exactly the way I have imagined it. Because of my commitments in Wellington, Florida, and my increasing duties as a trainer in Germany and abroad, I wanted to reduce my home business in an efficient way. The first step was selling our own farm, the second is now the move to Hof Kasselmann," Koschel explained.

Aside from the friendship ties, the optimal conditions at Hof Kasselmann were the deciding factor for Christoph to move. "The concept, the employees, the infrastructure; almost nowhere can you find so much horse competence and commitment to the sport in one place," said Christoph. "That is why Francois and I aim to work together even more closely in the future. I'm truly looking forward to that."

"Christoph is a highly esteemed international trainer, assists clients at World Championships and Olympic Games and he's highly successful in the saddle himself," said François Kasselmann. "I'm sure that for all parties involved this merger is a big advantage."

