The Secret Behind the Success of the Ankum Dressage Club Competitions

Ullrich Kasselmann at the 2015 CDIO-PJYR Hagen "Future Champions" competition

Photo © Astrid Appels

2017 CDN Ankum

In 2011 Ullrich Kasselmann decided that the German competition calendar needed to be spiced with an indoor show circuit for professional as well as amateur dressage riders. Kasslemann recognized the need for shows at which riders could compete indoor during the quiet winter months and prepare their horses for a new level or expose inexperienced horses to a new level in a stress-free, low key environment.

The Ankum Dressage Club (ADC) was founded and in six years time its ADC shows have become a tremendous success. With more than 700 members, including all German A-team riders, from 31 different nations, the club boasts incredible statistics for a local competition venue in Ankum, Germany.

"Around six years ago, due to the changing competition landscape, we decided to come together and try to establish a competition series that would offer a platform for professionals as well as amateur riders," Kasselmann confirmed. "We have the See- und Sporthotel next door to the auction centre and there we offer international top conditions such as the High Score Performance Ground footing. It was only logical for the P.S.I Sport and Auction center in Ankum to become the home base for the the Ankum Dressage Club thank to its perfect location."

Especially the stress-free and low key environment are highly appreciated by top riders who want to show their inexperienced horses, or by amateurs who are not used to competing in highly electrical show environments.

"In Ankum, riders can deliberately prepare their young horses for top sport. That starts with young horse classes A-M and goes through classes specifically designed after the German young horse series “Nürnberger Burgpokal” and the “Louisdor-Preis” and then further to the Grand Prix," said Ullrich. "In addition, Amateurs, Pony riders, Juniors, Young Riders, and in 2018 even Children have classes custom-made for their abilities. We created classes for age groups in which many of the uncommonly offered national level FEI tests can be ridden."

Isabell Werth, Dorothee Schneider, Patrik Kittel, Christoph Koschel, Helen Langehanenberg, and many more celebrity riders can be spotted in Ankum on weekends for the event.

"The community of professionals, amateurs, and young riders in Ankum creates a very special atmosphere, in which everyone can learn from each other, and at this 'Come-Together' there is an additional opportunity for discussion between trainers, judges, and participants," said Kasselmann.

The Ankum Dressage Club will host two more show weekends in 2017: On 25 - 29 October 2017 and on 8 - 12 November 2017.

For more information, visit www.ankumer-dressur-club.de

Related Links

Big Stars Premier New Horses at 2017 Ankum Dressage Club Winter Events

Kittel and Ramel Present New Kids at 2017 CDN Ankum

Schneider and Faustus Bag First Victory on Show Debut at 2017 CDN Ankum

Fantastic Conclusion of 2011-2012 Ankum Dressage Club Competitions

Ankum meets Dressage Sport: ADC Celebrates 2nd Event

It's an All Go in the Dressage arena at the Ankum Dressage Club

Gribbe and Farewell III On Top at the 2011 CDN Ankum