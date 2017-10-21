2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Florette

Florette (by Furstenball x Don Crusador)

2017 PSI Auction

The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale at the 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017. The auction be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as it is the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. Check out auction horse in the spotlight, Florette.

Name: Florette

Breed: Hanoverian

Year of Birth: 2013

Sire: Furstenball

Dam Sire: Don Crusador

Gender: mare

Height: L (1.67 - 1.70 m)

Florette presents herself as a top model from a fashion magazine. Sired by the supreme breeding stallion Furstenball, Florette has exceptional bloodlines which are complemented by Don Crusador as a dam sire. She can be seen not only as a top quality dressage prospect but also as a mare highly interested for breeding.

Home bred and raised, she is the darling of the stable. She is a beautiful type and her interntionally appealing good looks will captivate you. With her three equally high quality basic paces and a great rideability Florette presents the the right amount of flair.

Florette has a tremendous elasticity and pushing power, which gives the rider a superb feeling in the saddle.

Florette is an amazing diva of the highest quality.

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

