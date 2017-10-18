Big Stars Premier New Horses at 2017 Ankum Dressage Club Winter Events

Prize giving for the Amateur Inter I class at the 2017 CDN Ankum= Magdalena Danninger, Alexa Westendarp, Hildegard schultmann, Lara Louisa Braun, Anna Sahle, Ninya Wingender, Katharina Pickel, Jana Köning, Jule Ross

2017 Ankum Riding Club

Since 2011 Hof Kasselmann and PSI Events have been hosting a very unique winter show series at the Ankum Dressage Club in Ankum, Germany. Each year bigger names are consciously chosing to add this low key indoor competition to their calendar to prepare their horses for next year's show season in a stress free and intimate environment. Many of them bring their shooting stars and test them at a new level. Last weekend, big names such as Isabell Werth, Borja Carrascosa, Henri Ruoste, Marcela Krinke-Susmelj, Antonia Ramel took centre stage.

The Ankum Dressage Club shows feature classes for FEI pony level to Grand Prix and also includes a special show circuit for amateur dressage riders of which the best scoring ones are invited to compete in a special finals held at the international dressage show "Horses & Dreams" at Hof Kasselmann in Hagen in April.

"We have more than 700 members in the Ankum Dressage Club and they are of 31 differents nations," said Ulli Kasselmann proudly. "These are incredible numbers for a national show circuit."

At last weekend's competition on 13 - 15 October no less than 23 pairs competed in the developing Grand Prix horse classes alone.

New Horses

German based Spaniard Borja Carrascosa made his show debut on brand new ride Ein Traum, an 8-year old Westfalian by Estobar x Florestan. The horse was previously shown by Sina Leuthäusser and Stefanie Kerner but now under the Carrascosa the horse stepped up a level and made its Grand Prix debut. They were third in the Intermediaire II for Developing GP horses with 70.307% and won the Short Grand prix with 71.860%.

Swedish Antonia Ramel brought her rising Grand Prix horse, 8-year old Holsteiner Curiosity (by Clinsmann x Carpacco), with whom she placed second in the Inter II on 74.167%. The pair made its show debut in July 2016 in Falsterbo and also competed in Ankum last year. They have now moved up a level. Ramel has two Grand Prix irons in the fire at the moment: Brother de Jeu and Curiosity.

Renewed Rides

At the 2017 CDI Darmstadt in September, Matthias Bouten made a surprising come back on his "old" Grand Prix horse Dante Delux MJ (by Danone). In May 2016 Marianne Jerich did not renew her contract with Bouten and moved all her horses back to Austria. Belinda Weinbauer took over the ride on the now 10-year old stallion and showed him at small tour level in 2016 until November. In March 2017 Jerich asked if Bouten would take him back and the German agreed. In Ankum the reunited pair scored a winning 74.386% in the Intermediaire II for developing GP horses and was second in the Short Grand Prix with 70.310%.

New Starts

Isabell Werth made her highly anticipated come back with the German Sport Horse bred grey stallion Belantis (by Benetton Dream x Sandro Hit). The grey stallion has not competed since Aachen 2016 and fifteen months later he did his first test again in Ankum at S-level, scoring 73.651%.

Finnish Henri Ruoste made his long awaited come back on the 12-year old Danish warmblood Marshall Lightfoot (by Michellino x Aktuell). The duo did their last show at small tour level in July 2014 and three years later they made their come back in Ankum in the Short Grand Prix, winning the class with 73.140%. Ruoste referred Bianca Kasselmann on Escada to a second place (70.891%) and Swiss Marcela Krinke-Susmelj on Carissimo to third (70.310%).

New Partnerships

Helen Langehanenberg's 10-year old Oldenburg bred gelding Filaro OLD (by Fidertanz x Landsieger) resurfaced with its new owner, German junior rider Kim Burschik. Langehanenberg last showed the formerly licensed stallion in July 2016 at Prix St Georges level. Burschik made her debut on the gelding at a small, local show in Bochum in December 2016 and in April the pair did one M-level class at the show in Rhede. They are now back for the Ankum series.

Insa Hansen has taken over the ride on Elena Knyaginicheva's Oldenburg gelding Bluetooth (by Bordeayx x Riccione) from Steffen Frahm and steered the 7-year old to victory in the developing Prix St Georges horse class. Scoring 72.897%, Hansen edged out Bouten on Josef Wilbers' 8-year old Hanoverian stallion Bodyguard.

On the first Ankum show weekend in September, Sabine Rueben made her debut on Gestut Sprehe's Westfalian stallion Daily Deal (by Diamond Hit x Lauries Crusador xx). The pair finished third in the developing PSG horse S-level test with 67.381%. Patricia von Merveldt also put the 12-year old licensed Oldenburg stallion Floriscount OLD (by Florencio x Donnerhall) back into action and competed him in the Intermediaire II to finish third with 69.649%.

Bettina Schockemohle also made a surprising show start on the 9-year old Furst Levantino (by Furst Romancier x Sandro Hit) who was competed in the Nurnberger Burgpokal in 2016 by Isabell Freese. The horse won the Hagen qualifier but then got injured by the time the Finals were round the corner. The horse made its come back in May 2017 in Redefin. In August owner Bettina Schockemohle stepped on board her self and presented the bay gelding at two event in the summer. Ankum was her third show. The pair won the amateur Prix St Georges with 69.92% on Bettina's birthday.

For more information about the Ankum Dressage Club shows, visit http://ankumer-dressur-club.de/

Photos © ADC - A. Brenninkmeijer

Related Links

Kittel and Ramel Present New Kids at 2017 CDN Ankum

Schneider and Faustus Bag First Victory on Show Debut at 2017 CDN Ankum

Matthias Bouten Loses Ride on Jerich Horses

Fantastic Conclusion of 2011-2012 Ankum Dressage Club Competitions

Ankum meets Dressage Sport: ADC Celebrates 2nd Event

It's an All Go in the Dressage arena at the Ankum Dressage Club